It is with great interest that I read the article regarding suicide. I take an interest in Wyoming since it is my favorite state despite the fact that I live in Colorado, and would hate to see Wyoming become like Colorado. In Colorado we are plagued with high crime, homelessness, and over-the-top drug use.
Colorado too has a very high suicide rate, and has for at least 20 years. Every year or so the state adopts the flavor-of-the-day suicide prevention program promising that this program will “help reduce’ suicide rates.
I have a feeling that Wyoming, if not targeted already, will be the next big target for mental health experts claiming they can reduce the suicide rate with more money and more programs. These programs have barely moved the dial on suicide, anywhere in the nation, (much less Colorado). These programs do nothing but cost the taxpayer lots of money, and fill the pockets of the trainers or educators that arrive with bright and shiny faces to train new candidates in their suicide prevention program ... with a price tag.
It is a giant boondoggle driven by academic research centers with a federal grant-driven agenda to push these programs out in order to receive more funding and continue to fool the public that they are making a difference. Billions and billions have been spent on suicide research and prevention programs, nothing really changes.
Don’t be fooled by the bogus statistics plied by the promoters of these programs that are meaningless; they cite hospital, hotline contacts, survey data collecting thoughts of possibly suicidal people, more people seeking treatment due to “our program” etc. These stats are basically flawed survey data or attempts to prove a negative and cannot be seriously considered as successful, except by the marketers of the programs and perhaps their academic, government, or non-profit organization sponsors. They sponsor 10K marathons, fairs and festivals, fundraisers of all sorts etc, all to increase “awareness” and play to the emotions of a justifiably saddened population eager to solve this tragic problem. Also, don’t overlook the role of the pro-gun control lobby as this is an opportunity they cannot pass up to advance their agenda.
There is an incredible amount of research out there documenting which groups are most affected by suicide and the few effective programs that actually work. They aren’t expensive, and usually involve building and maintaining social networks, friends, family, church, community. Suicide is a complex problem and always has been; but it will not be solved by money and ineffective money-sucking programs.
Mary Meyers
Littleton, Colorado
