Penny Schroder’s love for research has extended past herself and into families throughout Gillette, finding ways for stories that would have otherwise died with family members to live on.
The study of history that to some is elusive and dusty is to her alluring and important. Working as a museum educator at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, Schroder researches as part of her job description but also goes above and beyond, helping people find answers to questions about family trees and tracking down more information on the growing number of veteran records the museum keeps within its walls.
Throughout her years in Campbell County, Schroder, 51, has grown a network of knowledge, knowing who to reach out to depending on what she’s trying to find, as well as becoming a veteran herself in the sleuthing of old records and files.
“I like the challenge of trying to solve a mystery,” she said. “The most fun is trying to find people.”
She uses her laptop to complete a lot of the work, diving into newspaper archives and ancestry.com, and even the more modern-day Facebook accounts, as she tries to track down families and update information.
“I see if the person lived in the same area (as the veteran) and then find the phone number and give them a call,” Schroder said with a chuckle. “It’s kind of odd. I tell them I’m with the Rockpile Museum and I’m trying to figure out if they are the child of so and so. I’ve been really lucky that most of the time, it works.”
Peggy Fraser leaned on Schroder’s exclusive research experience when she was trying to figure out what happened to her second cousin.
“I was stuck myself doing some family history. My second cousin died at two years old from drinking arsenic near Spotted Horse,” Fraser said. “I thought, ‘I’ll never find him.’”
Now, Fraser knows where he is buried and plans on going to visit him.
“(Penny) loves to help with the research of buildings around town and helping families find resources,” Fraser said. “For her, it’s like pieces of a puzzle.”
Along with her continuous research of history, Schroder puts together the Pioneer School and WWII days at the museum for school district children. She also famously won her nearly five-year battle with county commissioners for the purchase of Maggie, the life-size fiberglass Guernsey cow that now stands at the museum teaching students where milk, butter and cream come from.
Schroder’s diligence in both aspects of her work and her research comes from the importance she sees in passing along the knowledge to another generation.
“I love passing the history of people on so they’re not forgotten. Everyone deserves to be remembered,” she said.
And with people like Schroder, those lives continue to have a voice long after they’re gone.
