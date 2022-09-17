VOLLEYBALL
Camels earn first quadrant win on the road
The Campbell County High School volleyball team earned its first quadrant win of the season with a four-set win over Sheridan on the road Saturday.
The Camels lost the first set 25-20 to the Broncs but rebounded by winning the next three sets to come away with the win. Campbell County won the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-14 before closing out Sheridan with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.
The win puts the Camels at 13-7 on the year and 1-2 in Northeast Quadrant play.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Bolts, Camels race in Michelle Ludwig Invite
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams ran in the Michelle Ludwig Invite on Friday in Sheridan.
The Camel girls finished fifth with a score of 132 and the Bolts boys finished sixth with a score of 161. Both the Camel boys and Bolts girls finished seventh with scores of 182 and 181 respectively.
Thunder Basin’s Patrick Hardesty was the top finisher from Gillette. The sophomore finished 13th on the boys side with a time of 17 minutes, 19.96 seconds.
Behind Hardesty or the Bolts boys was Connor Phipps in 29th with a time of 17:57.83, Spenser Erickson in 31st with a time of 18:09.01, Ethan Nichols in 45th with a time of 18:44.59, Brant Coombs in 55th with a time of 19:19.71 and Peyton Alexander in 59th with a time of 19:34.76.
For the Camel boys, Corbin Branscom finished 24th with a time of 17:47.43, Deacon Cain finished 30th with a time of 18:08.49, Lawson Lutgen finished 36th with a time of 18:21.78, CJ Gaskins finished 49th with a time of 19:02.91, Luke Melinkovich finished 56th with a time of 19:23.54 and James Sich finished 64th with a time of 20:00.01.
Campbell County’s Kendra Jensen was the top finisher from Gillette on the girls side. The sophomore finished 19th with a time of 21:05.95.
Behind Jensen for the Camel girls was Jayden Haugen in 21st with a time of 21:24.21, Madison Melinkovich in 25th with a time of 21:51.19, Mya Fraser in 36th with a time of 22:37.08, Dayanara Sanchez in 40th with a time of 23:07.03 and Erika Martinez in 48th with a time of 24:03.71.
For the Bolts girls, Syrie Johnson finished 26th with a time of 22:13.59, Megan Doherty finished 28th with a time of 22:21.56, Clara Bourgeois finished 46th with a time of 23:34.50, Rylee Hudson finished 51st with a time of 25:31.03, Sawyer Hanson finished 52nd with a time of 25:33.16, Madeline Dawkins finished 53rd with a time of 26:35.29 and Kaylee McLeland finished 55th with a time of 26:49.87.
SWIMMING
Camels finish 3rd at Adam Denton Memorial
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams competed in the Adam Denton Memorial this weekend in Jackson.
The Camels finished third with a score of 239 and the Bolts finished fifth with a score of 157. Laramie won the title with a score of 308.
Preliminary events on Friday afternoon qualified athletes for the finals Saturday morning. A total of 13 events were scored in the meet.
Campbell County won three events during the meet and had a total of 13 top 5 finishes. Thunder Basin won one event and had 10 top 5 finishes.
For the Camels, Hailey Creary won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 21.06 seconds, Skye Rehard won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.51 and the team of Creary, Rehard, Zoe Gallion and Ryann Drube won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:56.93.
Thunder Basin’s Elle Greene won the 1-meter diving (event 13) with a score of 332.55.
