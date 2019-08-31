WyoLotto shares $1.2M with cities, towns and counties
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Lottery has made a quarterly transfer payment of over $1.2 million to the state for distribution to cities, towns and counties.
That brings the total amount the lottery has paid out to the state this fiscal year to over $6.6 million. It is the largest fiscal year transfer total since WyoLotto started making transfers to the state in April 2016 and the seventh consecutive transfer to the state of over $1 million, totaling over $16 million.
In the past five years since it began, WyoLotto has seen 4.2 million winners share over $58 million in player winnings.
WyoLotto provides the draw games Cowboy Draw, Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life and WyoLotto Ragtime Raffle.
Man hurt in meth lab explosion is guilty
TORRINGTON — Tarique Rishard Jeske has pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a controlled substance precursor with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, a felony that could result in 20 years in prison, a fine of $25,000, or both.
Jeske originally pleaded not guilty to that charge, as well as two other felony charges, in March. The prosecution, led by Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer, moved to dismiss two of the charges in exchange for the guilty plea.
Jeske was charged after a methamphetamine laboratory he was attempting to build literally blew up in his face. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed in the case, Jeske’s alleged activities caught the attention of law enforcement officials after he received burns to his face, chest and arms. Jeske told police he had sustained the injuries “when a lighter he was playing with ‘blew up.’”
Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation detective Jason Moon, who filed the affidavit, was contact by the Torrington Police Department after Jeske sought treatment for the injuries. When police searched Jeske’s home, they allegedly found all of the makings of a meth lab.
Man settles suit over identifying himself
CASPER — A Wyoming man arrested for refusing to identify himself for police has been awarded $149,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed after spending a night in jail.
A judge sentenced Casper man Tim Haid to two months in jail but a higher court overturned the conviction, ruling police violated his Fourth Amendment rights.
Two officers approached Haid in 2017 while he was parked on a street in his truck and waiting for his girlfriend.
The settlement calls for the Wyoming Association of Risk Management to pay $56,000 on behalf of the city and for the state of Wyoming to pay $93,000 on behalf of the officers.
Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd says no one should be subjected to the treatment alleged in the case.
Health agency warns of ‘block grant’ scam
JACKSON — There’s a new scam being spread over social media, so watch your Facebook Messenger.
The Wyoming Department of Health issued a press release warning about scammers posing as representatives of the Community Services Block Grant program.
The department warned that the scammers use social media to tell people they are eligible for “large grants.”
“They’re asking for things like name, address and phone number,” said Sarah Green, community services program manager at the Health Department. “Then they ask the individual they are scamming to purchase a money order and send it to the scammer.”
In truth, the block grant program doesn’t give money to individual residents. Instead the federal government gives money to the state of Wyoming, which passes it along to representatives in each of its 23 counties.
The county government handles the block grant in Teton County, with officials deciding which community service programs and agencies will receive money.
Most government programs won’t ask people to send a money order to receive more money. Green said scammers have asked for between $300 and $800 as a “processing fee” that will enable the individual to receive the block grant.
In other parts of the country, scammers have tried their tricks via phone calls as well, but in Wyoming they have so far used only social media.
