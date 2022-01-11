Learn how to make soy candles at AVA
Angelica Moskaliuk will be teaching how to make soy tower candles at AVA Art Center from 6-7 p.m. Friday.
Attendees will get to learn about the process of candle making, choose scent and color for a crystal tower candle.
All art supplies for this workshop will be provided by AVA.
The workshop is recommended for ages 7 years old and older.
The cost is $25 for AVA members, $30 for non-members.
‘Annie Jr.’ to be performed at CCHS
Fourth- through eighth-graders will be performing the classic play, “Annie Jr.,” this Friday and Saturday at Campbell County High School Auditorium.
The event is $10 for adults, $5 for children, seniors, and military, and 3 and younger are free. Friday night’s performance will take place at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s show beginning at 2 p.m.
Steele Music Studio Productions is helping with the production, and students have been rehearsing for the main event since mid-October.
Kids camp is Monday at Hands on Pottery
The winter camp at Hands On Pottery is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
At the kids camp, each child will create three quality projects. Anything from pottery, glass fusing, candle making and more options are available for children.
Camps are for children ages 7 through 15 and cost $40 for each child.
The event has limited space and parents or children will need to book spots beforehand.
Booking is available on their Facebook page under the “Book Now” button or by visiting placefull.com/hands-on-pottery.
Learn about garden planning, seed starting
The Campbell County Public Library and Campbell County Master Gardeners are partnering to help everyone get their seeds ready for warmer weather at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
The Wright Branch Library is offering the event Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
Though it may seem cold now, the event will offer a space to get a head start on all gardening plans. For those who have not started seeds indoors, the Masters will be there to help.
They will go over the basics and include tips and tricks to getting everything ready for spring gardening.
The event is free and open to the public.
Diabetes workshop starts at Senior Center
Campbell County Health is putting on a free seven-week workshop for people and their support circle who are managing type 2 diabetes.
The workshop begins Jan. 19 and will continue to meet the following Wednesdays through March 2. The event runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
According to information from the 2020 Census and the American Diabetes Association, nearly half of the adults in Campbell County have diabetes or prediabetes.
Topics will include problem solving, healthy eating and exercise.
Register by calling 307-688-6006 or online at cchwyo.org/healthyu
Comedy tour to hit Big Lost Meadery
The brewery comedy tour is continuing at Big Lost this winter with its first event at 8 p.m. Jan. 21.
The event is presented by Herron Entertainment, a talent agency that has more than a dozen New York and Los Angeles-based comedians on the road.
The tour takes top comedians people have seen on television and sends them on the road to perform at breweries throughout the country.
The cost is $20 at the door.
Sign up for January’s Uncorked at AVA
Join Leann Erickson at AVA Art Center for an Uncorked Workshop from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21.
Attendees will paint a winter evening landscape featuring a full moon, bird house, river and snow using acrylic paint.
All art supplies for the workshop will be provided by AVA.
The workshop is recommended for ages 21 years old and up.
People should bring a bottle of your favorite beverages, including wine.
Admission for one person is $35, and $60 for two people.
Kids craft day at AVA Jan. 22
Once a month, the AVA Art Center will be doing kids crafts.
Kids can drop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 22 for a beaded animals craft.
The cost is $5 per child.
All art supplies for this workshop will be provided by AVA. The official age limit is 10 years old and up. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult.
Listen to guest speaker at AVA
Ken Schuster will be joining AVA Art Center at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 as the guest juror of the 20th annual Art Matters Exhibition.
Schuster will discuss his experiences in art and museum culture and curation. He is the director and chief curator at the Bradford Brinton Memorial (renamed the Brinton Museum in 2013) in Big Horn since 1990.
The event is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.