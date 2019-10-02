Melania Trump to visit
Wyo.’s national parks
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump will promote U.S. national parks and her youth initiative later this week in Wyoming.
The White House says the first lady will visit national parks and landmarks Thursday and spread the child well-being message that’s a big component of her year-old “Be Best” initiative.
Last month, Mrs. Trump and fourth-grade students from the District of Columbia participated in the ceremonial reopening of the Washington Monument . She helped hand out National Park Service passes that grant fourth-graders free access to hundreds of national parks, lands and waters.
The White House says Thursday’s visit will be about encouraging fourth-graders to get a pass from the National Park Service so they can spend more time outdoors.
Wyoming is home to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.
Man who died in 5-car crash is identified
LARAMIE — A Utah man was identified as the one who died Monday in a crash on Wyoming Highway 230.
The five-vehicle crash near the turn for Harmony Elementary School caused the highway to close for multiple hours in the afternoon and evening.
A Ford Superduty pickup truck was stopped on the highway around milepost 19 waiting to make a left turn onto Tumbleweed Lane, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
Also driving eastbound behind the Ford Superduty was a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by 52-year-old Utah resident Matthew Anderson, and a 2012 GMC pickup driven by 37-year-old Laramie resident Brandon Chimenti.
Chimenti pulled out to pass Anderson’s tractor-trailer. Although he completed the pass, he did “not notice that the Ford pickup was stopped, waiting to make a left turn,” the news release said.
The GMC pickup collided with the rear of the Ford pickup, pushing the pickup into the westbound lane of travel and into the path of a 2015 Peterbilt, resulting in a head-on collision.
The collision caused the 2015 Peterbilt, driven by 56-year-old Bayard, Nebraska, resident William Bennett, to lose control and drift into the eastbound lane, where it collided head-on with Anderson’s tractor-trailer, causing it to roll one time.
Officers are investigating driver inattention, unsafe passing and Chimenti’s speed as possible contributing factors to the crash, according to the news release.
Man fatally shoots 2, self in Cheyenne park
CHEYENNE — Police in Wyoming’s capital city say a man fatally shot a man and a woman in a park before killing himself.
Cheyenne police say officers arrived at Romero Park shortly after midnight Tuesday to find 44-year-old Michael Tolar, 24-year-old Abigail Smith and 46-year-old Brian Perkins dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe Perkins met with Tolar and Smith in a parking lot before shooting them. Perkins then shot himself.
Police said in a release “personal relationships” may have been part of the motive. The shootings remained under investigation.
Wyoming wildlife officials introduce draft elk feeding plan
JACKSON — Wyoming wildlife officials have introduced a detailed plan for review to scale back elk and bison feeding days by 50%.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially released the draft “step-down” plan Monday.
Wildlife officials say the plan was intended to reduce elk numbers and make the animals more reliant on native vegetation which includes strategies to wean elk off alfalfa.
Officials say the plan details feeding the elk later and ending the alfalfa handouts earlier to draw fewer elk to feedgrounds on the National Elk Refuge north of Jackson.
Officials say the plan is not open to being altered through the current public review process, but an accompanying environmental assessment is.
Deadline for comments are due to the refuge by Oct. 30.
Roundup of hundreds of wild horses planned in Wyoming
WORLAND — U.S. officials plan to round up hundreds of wild horses in northern Wyoming.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday the roundup will happen on or around Oct. 17 in a remote area 35 miles northwest of Worland.
BLM officials say the target population is 100-230 horses but the herd has grown to around 700. The federal agency plans to round up about 600 horses.
The horses will either be available for adoption through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program or sent to privately run pastures.
BLM officials say about 72,000 wild horses and 16,000 wild burros inhabit the West, exceeding the goal population by over 61,000.
Former Grand Teton superintendent acting head of NPS
JACKSON — The recently departed superintendent of Grand Teton National Park is now calling the shots as the “acting” director of the National Park Service, overseeing more than 27,000 employees and 419 parks, monuments and other “units.”
David Vela had been President Trump and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s pick to direct the Park Service beginning in the summer of 2018. But his nomination was not brought before the entire U.S. Senate for a vote. Subsequently, he was never renominated under the 116th U.S. Congress. In April, Vela departed Teton Park after a five-year stint to take a job as the Park Service’s acting deputy director of operations.
Vela’s new directorship has been the subject of rumor for weeks, and the story about the leadership change was broken by E&E News reporter Rob Hotakainen last week. U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt confirmed the news Monday afternoon, issuing an order that declared Vela would be “exercising the authority” of the presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed position.
In the nearly 1,000 days of the Trump administration, the Park Service has lacked a Senate-confirmed director, which suggests Vela could be at the helm for a while.
“It’s terrible that they’ve been surviving on ‘acting,’” said Kristen Brengel, the National Parks Conservation Association’s senior vice president of government affairs. “It’s not a way to provide any leadership within the agency.”
Otherwise, she said, Vela is a “wonderful” pick.
“He has a great track record, and he cares deeply about broadening the constituency of people who go to parks,” Brengel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.