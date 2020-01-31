Local sports calendar
Basketball
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Thunder Basin, Friday, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Thunder Basin, Friday 7:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), Friday-Saturday
Boys swimming and diving
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Pre-Invite, Friday, 3 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Invite, Saturday, 8 a.m.
Hockey
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, Friday, 7:05 p.m.
GHA 18U boys vs. Sheridan, Friday, 7:15 p.m.
GHA 18U boys vs. Sheridan, Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
Indoor track and field
Thunder Basin and Campbell County indoor track at Cheyenne Central, Saturday
