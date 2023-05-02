BOYS SOCCER
Thunder Basin boys soccer beats Cheyenne South 4-0 on Thursday
Thunder Basin High School continued to roll with the team’s seventh-straight win after a 4-0 victory against Cheyenne South at home on Thursday.
The shutout was the team’s fifth during the win streak.
The Bolts took an early 2-0 lead with a goal from Riley Ringer who kicked the ball toward South’s goalie and the ball bounced off his leg and into the net. The second goal came from Caleb Howell on a penalty kick.
The third score of the game came on a corner kick in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Bolts scored under seven minutes later for the fourth and final goal of the game.
Camels held scoreless in road matchup against Cheyenne Central, lose 5-0
Campbell County couldn’t find the back of the net in a Thursday 5-0 loss to Cheyenne Central on the road.
The Camels had found success last week with two wins, both coming in shutouts. Thursday was the opposite, as the Camels couldn’t stop Central or score a goal.
The start of the game was close and evenly matched. Cheyenne Central didn’t score until the final 10 minutes of the half, but did manage to score two before halftime.
In the second half, Cheyenne Central scored three goals with the final goal coming in with under 10 minutes left in the game.
Bolts boys defeat Laramie 3-1 at home
Thunder Basin High School defeated Laramie 3-1 at home on Friday to extend the win streak to eight.
The Bolts have the best record in the 4A East with one week left in the regular season.
Laramie scored first in the 14th minute of the game. The Bolts were held without a goal through the rest of the first half.
The Bolts scored their first goal of the game in the sixth minute of the second half from a penalty kick. Thunder Basin scored again four minutes later to take the lead. An insurance goal was added with six minutes left on a breakaway goal.
Camels tied 2-2 against Cheyenne East on the road
Campbell County High School tied 2-2 against Cheyenne East in Cheyenne on Friday.
The Camels scored first with a goal at the end of the first half that came from a corner kick.
Cheyenne East scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead. Campbell County scored its second goal in the 15th minute of the second half.
The two teams battled through the final 25 minutes of the second half and the 20 minutes of overtime but neither could find the net.
Senior Aldo Baeza and junior Jose Aguayo scored the two goals for the Camels.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camels flip script from first matchup, beat Cheyenne Central 3-1 at home
Campbell County High School girls soccer defeated Cheyenne Central 3-1 at home on Thursday.
Central won the first game in Cheyenne 3-0, but the home team prevailed with goals from three different Camels.
Campbell County struck first with a goal from a free kick in the first four minutes of the game. Brooklyn scored the goal with an assist from Payton Whitt.
Ainsley Hokanson scored the second goal of the night when she beat the defense to catch up to the ball that had been passed to her from midfield. The Camels scored their third goal in the waning minutes of the game when Averi DeWine assisted Payge Riesdesel on a score.
Cheyenne Central scored the final goal of the game but it was too little too late and Campbell County took the win.
Bolts take 5-2 win over Cheyenne South on the road on Thursday
Thunder Basin defeated Cheyenne South on the road 5-2 on Thursday for the team’s 11th win of the season.
The Bolts scored first with a goal in the 11th minute. The team scored three more goals in the first half and held a four-goal lead. In the first matchup, the Bolts managed nine goals at Thunder Basin.
In the second half, the Bolts were able to extend their lead to five before Cheyenne South found some life with two goals in the final 12 minutes of the game.
This is the first game that Thunder Basin has allowed two goals since the 2021 state championship against Rock Springs.
Camels win 2-0 in overtime on senior night over Cheyenne East
Campbell County High School defeated Cheyenne East 2-0 in Gillette in an overtime game.
The Camels were slow to start but brought the energy up for the end of the second half and all through overtime. Brooklyn Noble pushed the ball up field and had numerous shots at the goal as regulation came to an end.
“I kept telling them that if we keep pushing it’s going to come,” coach Stephanie Stuber said. “The biggest game changer is winning 50/50 balls and playing hard. We lost momentum a little bit in the second half but we ended well in that second half and came back in overtime and dominated.”
Overtime came with a goal immediately. Erika Martinez scored 25 seconds into overtime. McKinzie Shafer scored the second goal of the game with a high kick that passed just above the Cheyenne East goalkeeper’s fingers.
The team came to win on senior night. Before the game, the graduating seniors on the Camels team were honored. Stuber said it was a good way to go out for the graduating seniors who won’t play on the Campbell County field again.
“We have eight amazing seniors and to be able to get that done for them on the field, it just feels good to get that done for them,” Stuber said.
Campbell County has won two straight and are fighting for the third seed in the 4A East with Cheyenne East and Sheridan.
Bolts get first tie of the season against Laramie, 1-1
Thunder Basin High School took its first tie of the season 1-1 against Laramie High School on the road.
Laramie struck first with a goal in the fourth minute from Ava Wallhead. This was the first time the Bolts trailed all season.
Junior Attie Westbrook tied the game in the 37th minute. The two teams battled through overtime but couldn’t find an edge of one another. The tie was the first game the Bolts didn’t win this season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bolts, Camels compete in Basin Nation triangular on Thursday
The two Gillette schools competed in a track triangular with Upton High School at Thunder Basin on Thursday.
Thunder Basin’s girls team had the highest score with 284.5 points while Campbell County took second with 142 points. The Camels took the win on the boys side with 242 points and the Bolts took second with 212 points.
The Gillette teams won all but two events through the invite. Two athletes won multiple events. On the boys side, Campbell County senior Jeff Pelton took first in the high jump and the long jump. He also took fourth in the 100-meter dash. Bolts freshman Grace Miller took first in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
For the Bolts, junior Emma Schubach took first in the discus and second in the shot put. Junior Jalyn Shepherd had the opposite finish of Schubach with a first-place finish in the shot put and second in the discus.
On the boys side, senior Kyle Papenfuss took second in the 100-meter dash and first in the 200-meter dash. Kyan Yeadon finished first in the 400-meter dash and second in the long jump.
Camels sophomore Saige Sheehan took first in the pole vault and second in the long jump. Junior Braydn Ballard won the discus and took third in the shot put.
FOOTBALL
Mustangs get 10-point win over Sioux City on the road
The Gillette Mustangs beat the Sioux City Bandits by 10 points for the second time this season.
The 42-32 win was the team’s seventh win of the season and sixth in Champions Indoor Football.
Gillette’s slow but steady offense showed some sparks with 14 points in the first quarter. Through the majority of the season, the Mustangs offense has had to rely on defensive turnovers to rack up touchdowns in a quarter, but the offense was able to do it on its own on Saturday.
Mike Pina finished with two passing touchdowns, both to wide receiver Karonce Higgins. Pina also had two touchdowns on the ground.
The Bandits made progress in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns of their own while the Mustangs only managed one. Gillette held a seven-point lead going into halftime.
The third quarter was another slow one offensively. The offenses combined for nine points, six from the Bandits and a field goal from the Mustangs.
Gillette bounced back in the fourth, putting up 18 points to the Bandits 12 and taking the win.
The Mustangs defense that has won games with sack and turnovers managed only one sack and one fumble in the game.
Gillette will return home for a Saturday game against the Rapid City Marshals, who the Mustangs beat 67-20 in the second week of the season.
GOLF
Camel boys finish second, girls fifth in golf invite at Bell Nob
Campbell County High School’s boys golf team took second in the Gillette invite on Friday while the girls team took fifth.
Peyton Wasson led the way for the Camels with a total score of 79. He finished fourth overall with the score.
Jackson Laasko and Drew Gemar finished just behind Wasson with 80 and 81, respectively.
Two Camels finished with the same score: Dawson Reed and Cade Peterson at plus-12.
For the girls team, Myah Hammerquist had the top finish with a score of 95. She finished ninth in the invite. Gabby Given (104) and Renaya Osbourne (121) also competed in the invite.
The team battled through rough wind in Gillette for the final home invite for the senior class. There are two more invites of the season on May 2 and May 11.
Bolts take third in girls, sixth in boys in home invite
Thunder Basin girls team had the third-best finish of the Gillette invite while the boys came in sixth despite junior Bodie Williams taking first overall.
Alyssa Harcharik led the Bolts girls with a score of 96. She was followed by Hailey Westbrook and Emily Fox who both finished at 99 and 100. Sage Edwards finished tied for 20th with a score of 106 and Grace Fox came 23rd at 110.
Williams shot minus-2 on the day, the best mark of the invite. After Williams came Brecken Edwards (87) and Gavin Pehringer (90). Landon Wyatt (107) and Josh Klassen (113) brought up the rear for the Bolts.
The Bolts have two more invites of the season on May 2 and May 11.
