What someday may become known simply as “the summer of COVID” will be memorable in many ways in Campbell County.
First will be how the local confirmed case and death count remained low compared to other populated places around Wyoming. Campbell County’s first COVID-19 related death was reported July 21 and the second wouldn’t happen until October.
Second will be the politicization of the pandemic as some resisted public health orders, especially requests to wear face masks in public. The debate would spill into local social media pages and against private businesses and their policies, most notably the corporate mask mandates implemented by national big box chains.
For the most part, mask wearing around Gillette has been voluntary this past year in practice despite state health guidelines.
When the Gillette City Pool opened for the summer, although a little late, wearing masks wasn’t required. After months of the pandemic impacting their behavior and daily lives, many seemed ready to move on.
Wearing face masks in public is “kind of a nuisance, really,” said Sam Vinot as she waited in line at the pool with his kids.
Vinot and Kyle Carothers both said that at the beginning of the pandemic, they kept their kids away from public places for their safety. But by July, they were taking them around again, mostly without face coverings. The only exception was at Walmart because the store requires them.
“We would care more if we were in China or a major city,” Carothers said. “Walmart is the closest thing to a city population here.”
For others, mask-wearing became a symbol of government oppression and overreach. Add in a slow ramp-up of the virus locally, and frustrations began to spill over, said Campbell County Health trustee Adrian Gerrits.
“Especially for the population in Wyoming, it’s like, ‘OK, we shut the whole state down, and it never materialized. We never got that surge like we thought we would,’” he said. “Now there are folks who think we did too much and that we shouldn’t have shut down the state.”
Scott Engler manages Value Villa, a consignment store in Gillette. He closed the store for more than two months, and when he finally reopened, masks were suggested for customers, but not required. As a business, it’s difficult to get involved in such a politically charged debate.
“I’m not the social distancing police,” Engler said. “This is such a divisive thing. You’ve got those folks where some of them are doing whatever they want to do. You have others who are really hardening one way or the other, where you’re either a fool if you’re wearing a mask or you’re a fool if you’re not wearing a mask.”
Red, might and blue
Something the pandemic couldn’t cancel or postpone was the annual Fourth of July parade and celebration.
After county officials had decided to cancel all the Fourth of July events except the public fireworks display, a group of local residents decided to plan their own.
It started with a Facebook group called “Save the 4th of July Gillette Wyoming” and gained so much traction quickly that the county came back on board with having a parade.
The celebration after the parade also went on with free hot dogs and plenty of outdoor fun as the community partied like it was 1776.
Cases start to rise
While the pandemic was slow to work its way into Campbell County, it began making a noticeable dent in the daily reports in July. After ending June with a few dozen cases of the virus, the first two weeks of July saw the county’s count jump 65%.
Although many wrote off the increase in confirmed cases as the county doing more testing, Public Health officials said the rate of increase was outpacing testing.
“We were seeing that the increase in positives were outpacing the percentage of increase in tests,” said then-county spokesperson Ivy McGowan.
As Campbell County continued to deal with numbers that seem minuscule compared to hot spots like New York City, a local surgeon and Campbell County Health trustee returned from helping with New York’s pandemic emergency.
As a U.S. Navy Reservist, Dr. Sara Hartsaw spent part of April in New York and described the differences between the pandemic there and here as remarkable.
“It was just so bizarre, and it’s still bizarre in ways I can’t even describe,” she said. “I can describe Afghanistan, that was relatable. This was not relatable.”
Walking around a nearly deserted New York City in full medical protective gear was surreal, she said. Her days were spent basically walking from where she was living to the Javits Convention Center, which had been turned into a medical facility.
She said the closest thing she could compare the experience to was like being in a sci-fi movie.
“‘Blade Runner’ is what it reminded me of, even though it wasn’t raining,” she said, referencing the classic 1982 Harrison Ford film set in an overcrowded future. “It was just like being in a movie. You just never know how much weirder it could get, but you knew it probably could.”
Busy to the bone
Back in Campbell County, the pandemic’s impacts across the nation were felt here. A shortage of meat caused by plants having to shut down meant a sudden surge for local meat processors and ranchers.
Shortages of meat and other commodities wasn’t as much sparked by low supplies as it was consumer panic, said Todd Koehler of Koehler’s Wild Game in Gillette.
“We didn’t create more people, we didn’t create less food,” he said. “People just panic- bought.”
At what was normally a slow time of year, meat processors like Koehler’s were working overtime to keep up. And like those stripping grocery shelves of toilet paper and cleaning supplies, much of the new business was bulk buying.
“They’re buying half beef, they’re buying whole hogs,” he said. “This is supposed to be our slowest time of the year and we can’t keep up. We’ve never been this far behind before.”
Fair forecast
By August, COVID-19 had already cost Cam-plex more than $500,000 in cancellations while Campbell County Public Health was struggling to keep up with a huge surge in contact tracing.
The pandemic also forced the Campbell County Fair Board to pare down the 2020 fair. With many events and displays canceled, it also meant putting off a long-anticipated anniversary celebration of the fair’s 100th anniversary. That will be rolled into this year’s county fair.
Despite a depressed fair overall, the always-popular Youth Livestock Sale generated strong support and brought in more than $500,000 for local 4-H kids.
Back to school
One of the greatest logistical challenges of the summer was pulled off by the Campbell County School District as it prepared to reopen schools to in-person instruction.
One fly in the ointment was figuring out how to handle transportation and bus kids to school while keeping them distanced from each other. The district had already spent the entire summer feeding local children.
All buses were equipped with hand sanitizers for kids to use along with face masks. Officials also were prepared to put up plastic shields on buses similar to what grocery and other stores did to limit physical contact.
Along with more bus drivers, the transportation department also hired more people to clean them between routes. An aerosol fogger also helped.
In schools, more people were hired to perform the constant cleaning that would become normal over the course of the school year.
At Campbell County High School, the mood on the first day could best be described as joyous.
Students were clearly excited to see each other after classes were moved online to end the previous term and a long summer spent without friends.
Even the prospect of having to mask up during school and lunches spent behind plastic barriers didn’t dampen the excitement of the first day.
“I hate online school so much,” said Carl Burns. “I like hands-on learning and being able to, like, grasp it right here. When it’s through a screen it doesn’t click.”
So close, yet so far
The excitement of returning to school and the loosening of some public health restrictions did little for dozens of assisted living residents and their families.
As students were getting back to classes, residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center were into their fifth month of no contact.
While months of socially distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face masks in public became more normalized over time for some, it didn’t get any easier for Legacy residents and their families.
Linda Bricker shared her story of going months without even a hug with her 92-year-old mother at the Legacy. She visits twice a week and has to talk to her through a window and through letters, almost like interacting with a convict.
Those months can be a lifetime for some who call the Legacy home.
“I fear that I will never be able to touch her on this side of heaven,” Bricker said. “I don’t see COVID going away. I don’t see them letting up on the restrictions.”
For a brief period of time, the Legacy did allow limited physical visitation where people could see each other through a fence outside. But the strict no visitation policy was quickly reinstated as COVID numbers in the community began to rise again.
Mary Ann Stuckey lives at the Legacy and said she tries to deal with the isolation by visiting with other residents.
“There’s one lady on my wing that said, ‘You can come back any time, Mary Ann, I just love to visit with you,’” she said. “That takes my mind off what’s going on around me and it helps me a lot.”
