Treasury yields warn of possible recession
NEW YORK — An economic alarm bell has sounded in the U.S., sending warning signs of a possible recession ahead.
Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes inverted early Wednesday, a market phenomenon that shows investors want more in return for short-term government bonds than they do for long-term bonds.
It’s the first time that has happened since the Great Recession and it can be a sign that investors have lost faith in the soundness of the U.S. economy.
What appeared to be a slight thaw in trade relations between the U.S. and China that had sent markets sharply higher Tuesday was quickly forgotten Wednesday.
An inversion like the one taking place Wednesday has preceded the last nine recessions dating back to 1955, though it doesn’t always mean recession is imminent, as in 1966 when no recession formed after an inversion.
Administration takes step to relax rules for truckers
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has taken a step closer to relaxing federal regulations governing the amount of time truck drivers can spend behind the wheel.
The proposed rule affects breaks that truckers are required to take, and their time on and off duty.
A group representing independent truck drivers calls the proposal a “common-sense approach” that recognizes the need for flexibility in the “hours of service” rules.
Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, says existing regulations are overly restrictive and out of step with the realties confronting most drivers.
Concerts canceled, probe opened into Domingo
SAN FRANCISCO — Two music companies canceled appearances by Placido Domingo and the Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday it would launch an investigation in response to an Associated Press story in which numerous women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior spanning decades.
Domingo has been general director of the LA Opera since 2003 and previously served as the company’s artistic director, jobs that gave him the power to cast roles and — his accusers say — make, or break, careers.
— The Associated Press
Some of the women told the AP that Domingo used his power at the LA company and elsewhere to try to pressure them into sexual relationships, with several saying that he dangled jobs and then sometimes punished them professionally if they refused his advances.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera announced they would cancel upcoming performances featuring the star, regarded as one of the greatest opera singers of all time.
New York’s Metropolitan Opera said it would await the results of LA Opera’s investigation “before making any final decisions about Mr. Domingo’s future at the Met,” where he is scheduled to appear next month.
The 78-year-old Domingo is one of the industry’s most powerful figures and more than three dozen people in the opera world told the AP that his behavior has long been an open secret.
Epstein accuser sues as questions swirl about his death
NEW YORK — Jail guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates every half-hour as required, according to a person familiar with the investigation into his death.
Surveillance video shows guards never made some of the checks noted in the log, said the person, who was not authorized to disclose information about the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday.
Those details came amid new developments Wednesday in the fight over Epstein’s estate, as a woman filed a lawsuit claiming she was forcibly raped by Epstein when she was a teenager in 2002.
Jennifer Araoz sued Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and three unnamed members of his staff— the first of many lawsuits expected to be filed by Epstein’s accusers as a new state law went into effect Wednesday.
“Today is my first step toward reclaiming my power Jeffrey Epstein and his enablers stole from me,” Araoz told reporters. “My resolve to pursue justice has only strengthened.”
The AP only names alleged sexual assault victims if they consent to being identified, as Araoz has done.
The lawsuit blames Maxwell for helping Epstein recruit underage girls and alleges she provided “organizational support to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.”
