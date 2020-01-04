Frosh Roddy lifts CSU over Wyoming 72-61
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Freshman David Roddy posted career highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds to spark Colorado State to a 72-61 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.
Roddy hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Rams (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference) and blocked three shots. It was his second double-double of the season. Isaiah Stevens added 17 points and six assists, while Kendle Moore scored 11.
Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys (5-11, 0-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jake Hendricks had 12 points and four steals, while freshman Kenny Foster scored 10 off the bench before fouling out.
Colorado State shot 51% from the floor but made just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (22%) and 15 of 25 at the free-throw line (60%). Wyoming shot 38% overall but hit 10 of 26 from distance (38.5%) and 9 of 12 foul shots.
Montgomery calls firing by Stars ‘appropriate’
DALLAS — Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said Friday his abrupt dismissal by the NHL club was “appropriate” and he has entered alcohol rehab.
Montgomery’s statement was his first public comment since he was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct. He said the firing was “a wake-up call.”
“It was also the appropriate call,” Montgomery said. “I let the team’s front office, staff and players down.
“More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help.”
Montgomery said he entered a rehab facility Friday, adding he “turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.”
General manager Jim Nill wouldn’t get into specifics when he announced the firing of the third coach he has hired since taking over in April 2013.
“We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it,” Nill said in a statement issued by the team. “Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further.”
Giants interview KC and Ravens coaches
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.
After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday.
Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled Bieniemy’s interview in Kansas City.
Later, Mara, Gettleman and Abrams met with Martindale in Baltimore. The top-seeded Ravens will host an AFC divisional playoff game next week.
Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2). Kansas City won the AFC West the past two seasons with 12-4 records.
A former NFL running back, Bieniemy was hired as the running backs coach in Andy Reid’s first year in Kansas City. From 2013-15, he mentored Jamaal Charles, who became the leading rusher in franchise history with 7,260 yards. In 2017, Kareem Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.
Martindale helped the Ravens finish with a league-best 14-2 record in his second season as coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.