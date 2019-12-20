Wiseman withdraws from Memphis for NBA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career.
The 7-foot-1 freshman said Thursday in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.”
Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career after only three games. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he was serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
FIFA considers Women’s World Cup every 2 years
DOHA, Qatar — The Women’s World Cup could be staged every two years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday.
The competition is currently held every four years, with the Americans lifting the trophy in 2015 and again this July in France.
Infantino said he is keen on a proposal from the French federation to double the frequency of the Women’s World Cup because of its “incredible impact for the development of the game” compared to club soccer.
“We need to see what kind of big events we can create,” Infantino said. “So we are studying this of course.”
FIFA has already decided to expand the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams in 2023. The host of that tournament will be decided in June by the FIFA Council.
FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint entry from Australia and New Zealand.
Cardinals’ Shaw drops appeal for gambling ban
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Shaw’s decision to drop the appeal has not been made public.
Late last month, Shaw was suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years an NFL player has been banned for gambling. The little-known Shaw hasn’t played for the Cardinals this season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury during the preseason. He was signed by the Cardinals in the offseason to a one-year deal.
His suspension comes as the NFL — and other U.S. sports leagues — enters an era when legal sports gambling is spreading across the country and gaining mainstream acceptance. For pro sports to coexist with gambling, they must avoid the scandal that would arise from betting by players and others who can directly affect the outcome of games.
Angels add Julio Teheran to rotation
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels added another arm to their rotation, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year contract with right-hander Julio Teheran, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press .
The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by ESPN, is subject to a successful physical.
Teheran spent the past seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, who declined his $12 million option. He was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA last season and was left off the Division Series roster against St. Louis, then added as a replacement when Chris Martin got hurt
The 28-year old Teheran is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 229 games, all but three starts.
