Want to stay in good health? Get your flu shot each year.
“Older seniors should definitely get the influenza vaccine. This group is particularly at risk of developing severe influenza if they catch it,” said Dr. David Cennimo, an infectious disease specialist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “The last few years the bulk of deaths and hospitalizations (from the flu) have been people over 65.
“It’s the one thing you really have control over. Get the flu shot and protect yourself,” he said.
Older adults are in a unique position that makes getting vaccinated against the flu vitally important. Two factors are in play: Flu vaccines don’t work as well for older adults and older adults’ immune systems are not as capable at fighting off the flu.
“The immune system of an older adult is not as robust as when they were younger. It is more tired or weak and so responds less well to the vaccine,” Cennimo said. “Vaccines don’t work as well in older adults but that doesn’t mean they don’t work. It still helps. You may catch the flu, but without the flu shot it would be worse. You may get sick but you don’t end up dead.”
Post-flu risks
Having the flu makes a person feel tired, achy and miserable, but it also puts an older person at risk of more serious health complications. The stress of fighting the flu can leave a body and immune system in a weakened state and susceptible to other health risks, Cennimo said.
The influenza virus can have a domino effect in older adults leading to bacterial infection, pneumonia, cardiovascular issues, heart attack, stroke, disability and decreased quality of life.
After a bout with the flu a formerly well person may never recover to the same level of function they had before, Cennimo said.
“The flu is so contagious. You never know where you’re going to be exposed to it. For your safety and peace of mind, get vaccinated,” he said.
Age-related flu shots
Vaccine makers have developed flu vaccines specifically for older adults.
The Fluzone high-dose vaccine is licensed to use for people 65 and older and contains four times the amount of antigen compared to a standard dose. The FLUAD adjuvant, or booster, vaccine contains an additive meant to stimulate a better response from the immune system.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not advise one vaccine above another and suggests older adults get whatever vaccine is available.
“The formulations (of age-related flu shots) are probably more effective (for older adults), but there is not strong enough evidence to change the CDC’s recommendation,” Cennimo said.
How to stay well
Newer strains of the flu are a real risk to older adults because they are harder to fight off. In addition to avoiding people who have the flu and washing hands and household surfaces often, minimize time spent with people who have not been vaccinated against influenza.
