AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
4100 OF WIGWAM BOULEVARD: An 18-year-old man said he was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver by a 19-year-old man at his house Friday. Police Cpl. Derek Weinhardt said the 19-year-old man arrived at the 18-year-old’s house because they had been arguing over a 17-year-old girl, who was living at the house where the assault happened. The 19-year-old admitted punching the other man in the face, but denied stabbing him and was arrested for aggravated assault and the 18-year-old was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
DRUGS
HIGHWAY 50: Three men, ages 22, 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance Friday after Wyoming Highway Patrol found about 10 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle 14 miles south of Gillette. Weinhardt said a K-9 search helped find the marijuana during a traffic stop and both the Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.
1616 US-14: A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old female were arrested Friday after an officer recognized the man, who had an active warrant. During the traffic stop, officers found drug paraphernalia and a syringe with liquid methamphetamine. The man was arrested for bond revocation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and use of a controlled substance. The female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
INTOXICATION
LASTING LEGACY PARK: A 63-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication Friday after he was found sleeping underneath a tree inside the park. Weinhardt said he had been drinking mouthwash and could not stand without assistance.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HARDER DRIVE: Police responded Friday to a 32-year-old woman yelling for help inside her car. A 37-year-old man who was in the back seat said the woman was driving too fast, so he hit the brake with his hand. The woman had blood on her knuckles and the man had scratches on his forearm. Both did not cooperate with officers and no arrests were made.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: A 37-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting Friday after skip-scanning $392.07 worth of merchandise at self-checkout.
WALMART: Store employees notified officers of a video showing $171.15 worth of merchandise being stolen by an unknown person Friday. The video is under review as part of the investigation.
FRAUD
1000 BLOCK OF VANSCOY DRIVE: A 65-year-old man reported Friday he had received an email from the human resources department his work saying somebody was using his personal information to file for unemployment. The man said he’s employed and has not filed for unemployment. Weinhardt said police have no suspects but are still investigating the situation.
HIT AND RUN
HIGHWAY 59: A 15-year-old man said he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Friday. The car fled the scene and the incident is under investigation.
600 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: A 69-year-old man said he was hit by a silver passenger car ran into the side of his vehicle Friday and fled the scene. Weinhardt said the damages were over $1,000 and the incident is under investigation.
1200 BLOCK OF CATTAIL DRIVE: A man said his 2014 F-250 truck was hit by an unknown vehicle Friday, causing over $1,000 worth of damage.
