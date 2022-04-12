SOFTBALL
Bolts improve to 12-1 with 3-1 weekend
The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 12-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play after going 3-1 against Laramie and Cheyenne South at home this weekend.
The Bolts beat Laramie 6-5 in a nonconference game and lost to the Plainsmen 7-5 in extra innings in a conference game Friday. Thunder Basin responded with a 17-5 conference win and a 24-0 nonconference win over South on Saturday.
SOCCER
Camel boys split pair of conference games
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games on the road this weekend. The Camels beat Cheyenne East 3-1 on Friday and lost 2-1 in overtime to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.
Against East, Joey Von Aschwege finished with two goals Leyva scored once. Jose Aguayo, Josue Angulo and Aldo Baeza each added one assist apiece.
Against Central, Joel Varela scored Campbell County’s lone goal off an assist by Angulo in the second half. Central scored a game-winning goal in the second overtime period to win 2-1.
Camel girls drop pair of conference games
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team lost a pair of home conference games this weekend at CCHS. The Camels lost 2-0 to Cheyenne East on Friday and 3-1 in overtime to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.
Against East, the Thunderbirds scored the game’s first goal to take a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. East scored its second goal of the game 5 minutes later to take a two-goal lead. Campbell County had a handful of offensive chances in the second half but was ultimately held scoreless to close out the game 2-0.
On Saturday, the Camels and Indians ended regulation tied 1-1 before Central was able to net two goals in overtime.
TRACK
Bolts girls finish 3rd, boys 4th at Trojan Invite
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls track teams participated in the Trojan Invite in Casper on Saturday. The Bolts girls finished third with a score of 138 and the boys finished fourth with a score of 98.
For the girls, Gabby Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.79 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.65.
Vinae Buford-Stillman won the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches and the team of Mendoza, Jayden Friedly, Rylee Brandon and Chloe Crabtree won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 13 seconds.
For the boys, Bradley Ekstrom won the 400-meter run with a time of 52.05, Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.37 and the team of Ekstrom, Kayden LaFramboise, Carter Matthews and Isaiah Haliburton won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:43.15.
Camels run in Spearfish, Casper over weekend
The Campbell County High School boys and girls track teams participated in two meets over the weekend. The Camels ran in the Queen City Invite on Friday in Spearfish and the Trojan Invite on Saturday in Casper.
In Spearfish, the Camel girls finished sixth as a team with a score of 53 and the Camel boys finished eighth with a score of 35. Campbell County won two events at the meet and had 12 top-5 finishes.
Sydalee Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.33 seconds and the team of Brown, Aja Roberts, Maddie Edwards and Reese Dorr won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.56.
In Casper, the Camel girls finished fifth as a team with a score of 15 and the boys finished seventh with a score of eight.
