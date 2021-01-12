Bolts wrestling goes 4-2 at Shane Shatto
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team came out of the annual Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas with a 4-2 record on the weekend.
The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central 60-16, Kelly Walsh 53-22, Cheyenne East 45-25 and Riverton 66-12 while losing to Douglas 33-32 and Sheridan 37-26.
Against Central, Lane Catlin (220 pounds), Dillon Glick (195), Cael Porter (152), Seamus Casey (145), Dylan Catlin (138), Jais Rose (132), Jeric Igo (126) and Alex Draper (120) all won by pin. Antonio Avila (113) beat his opponent by technical fall 15-0.
Aden Jorgensen (182) won by major decision 8-0 and Dylan Skillings (285) won by takedown in overtime.
Against Sheridan, Porter and Lane Catlin both won by pin while Igo beat his opponent by technical fall 17-2. Glick (3-2), Avila (4-3) and Draper (10-3) all won by decision.
In the Bolts’ win over Cheyenne East, Rose, Porter, Avila, Draper and Igo each won by pin. Dylan Catlin won by technical fall 18-1 while Casey won by a 7-0 decision.
Lane Catlin beat Trey Bower by major decision 8-0 and Skillings won by ultimate tiebreaker 2-2 over Gavyn Aumiller.
During Thunder Basin’s blowout win over Riverton, Igo, Draper, Avila, Skillings, Deyton Johnson (160), Porter, Casey and Dylan Catlin all won by pin. Jorgensen (8-7) and Blaize Burrow (1-0) won by decision.
Next for the Bolts will be the Trojan Border Wars in Casper on Friday and Saturday.
Camel wrestling team swept at Shane Shatto
The Campbell County High School wrestling team went 0-6 at the annual Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas this weekend.
The Camels lost to Sheridan 72-9, Cheyenne East 75-6, Douglas 72-6, Central 40-36, Riverton 42-29 and Kelly Walsh 60-24.
In the loss to Cheyenne East, Lucas Hill (132 pounds) was the lone Camel to pin his opponent, beating Ted Bertogli at 1:07.
Against Sheridan, Hill also pinned Cameron Sanburn in 37 seconds. Colt Welsh (120) was the only other Camel to beat his opponent, winning by a 9-2 decision over Landon Wood.
Next for Campbell County will be the Thoman Wrestling Invite in Green River on Friday and Saturday.
Trump to honor Belichick with Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.
The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald.”
Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump has generally avoided the press since his election loss.
Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.
Politico first reported about the honor for Belichick.Niemann had eight birdies through 14 holes and matched the low score of the tournament. His regret might be a 6-foot birdie putt he missed in regulation. All he could do was wait, and he spent most of that hour at a picnic table with Sergio Garcia and their wives, heading to the practice green as English was coming up the 18th.
English won for the third time in his career, and his first title since the OHL Classic at Mayakoba at the end of 2013, his second victory of that year.
Justin Thomas stayed in the mix one day after he was heard uttering a homophobic slur under his breath after missing a short putt. Thomas apologized, and did so again after a 66 left him one shot out of the playoff.
He missed an 8-foot birdie chance on the 16th, and then three-putted from long range on the 17th for bogey. A birdie on the final hole wasn’t enough.
Dustin Johnson, in his first start since winning the Masters on Nov. 15, made an early run until he lost a tee shot in the native grass on No. 12 and made double bogey. He shot 69 and tied for 11th, ending his streak of seven consecutive top 10s dating to the first week in August.
Ryan Palmer, who shared the 54-hole lead with English, had an early lead with an eagle on the fifth hole. His hopes came undone when his tee shot on the par-3 11th turned left with the wind into the shin-high grass. It took him two to get out and he made double bogey. Palmer rallied with four birdies on his last five holes but shot 71 to finish two back.
The most significant wind of the week eventually allowed for some separation, and it came down to English, Niemann and Thomas over the final hour.
English got back in the game by running off four birdies in a five-hole stretch starting at No. 11, and he appeared to be in control until attacking a back pin on the 16th, going just over the green and making bogey.
He bounced back, first with a birdie on the 18th to catch Niemann at 25-under 267, and then with a birdie to win.
