Colorado confirms 6 cases of vaping-related illness
DENVER — Colorado health officials have confirmed six cases of vaping-related illness since the state announced its first case last month.
The state Department of Health previously announced four known reports before confirming two more Wednesday.
Officials say the illness has hospitalized four in Colorado and is affecting mostly young people who reported vaping marijuana, nicotine or both.
Health officials continue to urge people to quit vaping until more is known about what is making people sick.
Officials say the illness has been identified in at least 380 people across 36 states including seven deaths.
Symptoms could include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue and can worsen over a short period of time.
Florida
Man drove with bodies of wife, kids
OCALA — A man suspected of killing his wife and four children and driving their bodies into Georgia has returned to Florida to face murder charges, authorities said.
Michael W. Jones Jr., 38, is charged so far with the death of Casei Jones. Her body was found in his van following a crash in Hickox, Georgia last week.
Investigators found the decomposed bodies of the children — Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1 — in woods nearby. They had been missing for six weeks.
Marion County, Florida, Judge Robert Landt ordered Jones held without bond during a hearing in Ocala on Thursday morning.
Because Jones is being held without bond, authorities don’t need to rush to prepare charges in the children’s deaths, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway.
Marion County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Bloom said investigators believe the family was killed at home near Ocala.
Massachusetts
Parole sought in texting suicide case
NATICK — The Massachusetts woman sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life is asking for early release.
Michelle Carter is set to appear Thursday before the state Parole Board after serving seven months.
Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The 22-year-old woman, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death in 2014, began her sentence in February.
Roy killed himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a parking lot. When he had second thoughts, Carter texted him to “get back in” the truck.
Carter’s attorneys argued her texts were constitutionally protected free speech. Her conviction has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Mississippi
Officer kills man who killed woman
SHANNON, Miss. — A sheriff in northeast Mississippi says a police officer has shot and killed a man who had just killed a woman in a small-town convenience store.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson tells local news media that the two shootings happened Thursday morning at Griggs Grocery and Deli in Shannon.
Johnson says a man followed a woman into the store and fired several shots, killing her. He says an off-duty Shannon police officer was in the store and fatally shot the man. Johnson says nobody else was injured.
New York
Amazon vows
to cut emissions
NEW YORK — Amazon vowed Thursday to cut emissions and report its greenhouse gas emissions regularly.
The company is facing pressure from its own employees to do more to combat climate change. Amazon delivers more than 10 billion items a year on fuel-guzzling planes, vans and trucks. And its network of warehouses and data centers need to be heated or cooled.
To cut emissions, Amazon says it has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans. And it plans to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030, up from 40% today.
The announcement comes a day before more than 1,500 Amazon employees pledged to walk off their jobs as part of the Global Climate Strike.
Teen vaping jumped again this year
NEW YORK — A greater share of U.S. teens are vaping nicotine e-cigarettes.
About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before.
The University of Michigan study was published online Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers surveyed more than 42,000 students across the country in grades 8, 10 and 12.
The study also found cigarette smoking declined in high school seniors, from about 8% to 6%. The researchers have not reported how many students said they vaped marijuana.
Utah
A little too much pepper on the food
SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters and paramedics treated about a dozen people after an apparently accidental discharge of pepper spray forced the evacuation of a restaurant.
Fire Battalion Chief Carl Steadman says the discharge in the lobby of a Chuck-A-Rama led to the evacuation of the entire restaurant Wednesday evening.
Steadman said responding fire crews found people coughing and showing other symptoms of being exposed to pepper spray and he said the pepper spray did its job of forcing people to get away from it. The circumstances of the discharge weren’t immediately known.
