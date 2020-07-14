Wearing face masks has become a part of everyday life for adults and children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 should wear a face mask when in public or around people they don’t live with.
A helpful way to get kids used to wearing a mask is for them to pick out their favorite ones. Here are a few tips to know when buying a face mask for your kids, according to CNet.com:
- If they wear glasses, consider styles that go around the back of the head or neck, instead of the ears. Also, a contoured face mask shape may work best with glasses.
- If your child has breathing problems, such as asthma, the CDC suggests they should not wear a face mask.
- Is your kid active? Some companies are using a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, like cotton, which is better suited for the summer heat.
- It’s recommended to buy several face masks for your child to rotate out while the others are being washed.
— More Content Now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.