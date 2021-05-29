CCHS hosts girls hoops summer camp
The Campbell County High School girls basketball program will host a three-day camp beginning Tuesday at the school. The camp will offer two sessions.
The first is for players from third through sixth grades and runs from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Current and former CCHS players will coach the first session.
The second session is for players in seventh through 12th grades and runs from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at CCHS. This session will be led by local basketball coaches, including former longtime CCHS girls basketball coach Mitch Holst.
Both sessions will cost $20 if signed up for before Tuesday. Cost is $25 if signed up at the camps.
Buffalo Stampede is on for next weekend
Registration is open for the 20th annual Durham Ranch Buffalo Stampede 5K/10K walk and run Saturday at the ranch south of Gillette.
Participants can register the day of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. at the ranch. Walkers start at 8 a.m. while runners start at 8:30.
Cost of the event is $20, which includes a T-shirt and breakfast. The family price is $40 and includes two T-shirts and breakfast for the family. Breakfast will be buffalo breakfast burritos served at 9:30 a.m.
The Durham Bison Ranch is located 4 miles north of Wright on Highway 59.
Tokyo looking more like fan-free event
TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee hinted Friday that even local fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months.
Fans from abroad were ruled out months ago as being too risky during a pandemic.
The prospect of empty venues at the postponed Olympics became more likely when the Japanese government decided Friday to extend a state of emergency until June 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to put the medical system under strain.
The state of emergency was to have been lifted on Monday. The extension in Tokyo, Osaka and other prefectures raises even more questions if the Olympics can be held at all.
Organizers and the IOC are insistent they will go ahead despite polls in Japan showing 60-80% want them called off.
“We would like to make a decision as soon as possible (on fans), but after the state of emergency is lifted we will assess,” organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said at her weekly briefing.
Hashimoto promised to decide on local fans by April, then put it off until early June. Now the deadline is within a month of the July 23 opening date.
Nike ends Neymar deal amid allegations
Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after the Brazilian soccer player refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the the company years ago.
Nike didn’t give a reason last August when it parted ways with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. But the company said in a statement Thursday that it decided to terminate the contract because Neymar refused to participate “in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.”
Nike said it could not speak in detail about the case when their deal ended because the investigation was not conclusive.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Thursday. The newspaper reported that the Nike employee had told friends as well as colleagues in 2016 that Neymar tried to force her to perform oral sex in his hotel room while in New York.
Nike said it was “deeply disturbed by sexual assault allegations” and it received an official notice of the incident two years later.
The company said it respected the employee’s initial desire to avoid an investigation and to keep the matter private.
“In 2019, when the employee later expressed interest in pursuing the matter, we acted immediately,” it said.
