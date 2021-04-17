There is increasing evidence diet plays a role in improving mental health and that a customized diet can decrease mental distress, specifically relieving anxiety and depression, said Lina Begdache, an assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University in New York.
Current recommendations on food intake focus solely on healthy diet, leaving mental health out of the equation. Begdache thinks that should change, that people should consider a spectrum of dietary and lifestyle changes based on their age and gender.
“There is not one healthy diet that will work for everyone. There is not one fix,” said Begdache, a registered dietitian and author of a new paper published in the journal Nutrients.
The five-year online survey examined food intake, dietary practices, exercise and other lifestyle factors in four subgroups looking at brain maturity between young (ages 18 to 29) and mature (30 and older) adults, as well as structural brain measurements between men and women.
The research separated people by age because human brain development continues into the late 20s, Begdache said.
“Since young adults are still forming new connections between brain cells as well as building structures, they need more energy and nutrients,” she said.
The team collected data at different times and seasons and found important dietary and lifestyle contributors to anxiety and depression in each of the groups.
“Young adults who consume a poor-quality diet high in fast food and caffeine will experience nutritional deficiencies and may suffer from a higher degree of mental distress such as anxiety and depression,” Begdache said.
While exercise is important for individuals of all ages, the study found that young women benefit from eating breakfast daily, moderate-to-high exercise frequency, limiting caffeine and avoiding fast food.
The mental well-being of young men benefits from frequent exercise, moderate dairy consumption and eating meat, as well as limiting caffeine and abstinence from fast food, the study found.
Mature women should make time for daily exercise and breakfast, include plenty of fruit in their diet and limit caffeine. Mature men will benefit from a moderate intake of nuts.
What kind of diet most benefits people depending on age is not a new idea. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends people adjust their eating habits to address the nutritional needs of their bodies during the different stages of life.
See their advice at eatright.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.