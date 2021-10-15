  • Lakeway Road: It will be closed from about 500 feet east of the intersection of Lakeway and Highway 59 to about 300 feet west of the intersection of Lakeway and 4J Road. Lane adjustments are being made as the project progresses. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions on Lakeway. Access to businesses will be maintain. The reason for these lane closures is for sanitary sewer main maintenance, water main fitting replacements, and road, curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements as part of the Lakeway Road Improvements.
  • Ventura Avenue: It will be closed between Foothills Boulevard and Goldenrod Avenue through mid-October for road improvements associated with the 2021 Pavement Management System project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.
  • Goldenrod Avenue: It will be closed from Blain Court to 200 feet west through Nov. 1 for road improvements associated with the 2021 Pavement Management System project funded by the Optional 1% Sales Tax.

