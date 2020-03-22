Today is the seventh day since we received the news that we shouldn’t leave the building — except for doctor’s appointments and the hope there was to have one rescheduled if possible. The day before we had heard that no visitors would be able to come in. My first reaction was that we would have to go to church on Sunday; however, I realized that we could miss. So far, none of the restrictions had come close to me.
We have lived at Primrose since Dec. 1 and have become used to the schedules and the many actives available for residents. Some of the favorites are Bingo and Happy Hour at the Pub on Wednesdays and Fridays.
With the new rules of “social distancing,” these have had to be canceled, and beginning last Tuesday our meals have been brought to our apartments.
We are definitely missing the contacts with our friends and neighbors.
The staff has worked very hard to make everything run as smoothly as possible and each one seems to do more than one job. We appreciate it and try to do what we can. We hope that the coronavirus will soon be under control and we can return to normal — but for now we’re doing well.
Wayne and Sallie Davis are lifelong Campbell County residents with backgrounds in both the ranching and business communities.
