Library employees plan to abide by new collection development policy
It is likely only a matter of time before certain books in the teen section of the Campbell County Public Library are moved, now that the library board has passed a new collection development policy.
When that happens, there won’t be a new section of the library created just for these books.
When asked by the library board how she would handle that, library director Terri Lesley said her plan is to “interfile” the books in the adult section.
“That’s what I was thinking would be easiest and best,” she said at a library board meeting Monday.
That means the books would become part of the adult section. Teens who want to find these books can use the library’s card catalog to find where the books are shelved, but “if they’re browsing they wouldn’t see it,” Lesley said.
On June 8, the Campbell County Public Library Board approved changes to the collection development policy on a 3-2 vote.
A new section of the policy titled “Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material in Areas Designated for Minors” puts the responsibility on the library director to ensure the children and teen sections have no sexual content.
Library board chair Sage Bear asked Lesley if she was going to move books now. Lesley said she’d prefer for books to go through the library’s reconsideration process.
“If we come across something that clearly seems to be out of compliance, I’d take care of it immediately,” she said, adding that a lot of “stuff is not so cut and dry and clear.”
She worried that the library would end up in legal trouble if it moved books “willy-nilly” without going through the challenge process.
Board member Chuck Butler said Lesley’s idea was “spot-on,” and that he agreed with considering to move books as they get challenged.
“I feel like there are some titles you guys can go ahead and tackle and move, and not make a big show of every book that comes through,” Bear said.
“I would prefer the board make that decision than me,” Lesley said.
So far there haven’t been any book challenges, and “if there are challenges we intend to apply the policies and procedures set by the board,” Lesley said.
“I guess if you want them challenged, we can certainly send the word out and can start challenging them,” Bear said.
There was some confusion among Lesley and the board about the challenge process, particularly when it comes to how much involvement the board has. Board member Charlie Anderson made a motion to table the discussion until next month’s board meeting so they can get more clarity on what the policy says.
Public comment on state’s proposed sage-grouse protections extended by a month
The public comment period for the revisions to the sage-grouse core area map has been extended by a month.
Gov. Mark Gordon extended the public comment period to seek additional comment on the core area map revisions proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team, or SGIT, to 5 p.m. July 28. The old deadline had been Wednesday.
“The original time frame for the review of the SGIT proposal was driven by the BLM’s process for the development of an Environmental Impact Statement,” Gordon said in a press release. “While I understand their agency’s desire to move forward efficiently, folks affected by the potential addition of Sage-grouse core areas need additional time and the opportunity to discuss the state’s process. These are not insignificant matters. I know – I ranch in a Sage-grouse core area.”
Due to significant interest from the public on this issue, Gordon and SGIT will hold additional meetings with landowners and other stakeholders to outline, explain, take comments, and discuss the proposed changes to the map.
The proposed changes put forward by the SGIT were a result of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to revise the 2019 Greater sage-grouse plans. Many landowners in Campbell County were upset about the changes and the lack of communication.
The next SGIT meeting will take place at 9 a.m. July 6 at the Lander Community and Convention Center located at 950 Buena Vista Dr. The informational meeting will provide an opportunity for public comment.
Bob Budd, chairman of the Sage-grouse Implementation Team, said no decisions will be made at the July 6 meeting.
“This meeting remains an opportunity to explain the development process, answer questions and allow for public comment,” he said in the press release.
The Governor’s Office and SGIT will hold additional informational meetings to talk to landowners and stakeholders before the public comment period closes on July 28. After the SGIT presents its final map, Gordon will make a final decision.
Woman ticketed, children taken by DFS based on home’s condition
A 37-year-old woman was ticketed and her children were taken into protective custody after police found her home to not be in livable condition.
Officers received a report that there was feces on the floors and walls of a home in the 500 block of Oregon Avenue, and that there were two children inside the home, said Police Lt. Kelly Alger.
When they arrived, they spoke with the 37-year-old woman, who let them in. There were four dogs in the home, and officers saw animal feces on the floors and walls of most of the rooms of the apartment. There was no water or electricity in the home, causing food inside the refrigerator to spoil, Alger said.
The two children, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were taken into protective custody by the Department of Family Services, Alger said.
Animal Control investigated the home further and ticketed the woman for failure to license and failure to remove feces from the property.
Additional charges are possible, Alger said, and the investigation continues.
Campbell County man dies in Crook County work accident
A Campbell County man died in a work-related accident this week.
Crook County deputy coroner Jenny Glenn confirmed Thursday morning that Todd Slattery, 56, of Rozet, died Monday afternoon on an oil well site owned by True Oil about 12 miles north of Moorcroft.
“The manner of death was an accident,” she said.
Glenn said someone found Slattery when they went to the site and called 911. Deputies arrived and called EMS before notifying the coroner once the death was confirmed.
An obituary for Slattery named his death as a work-related accident.
Sheriff Jeff Hodge said Undersheriff Alex Jessen, who he said was unavailable Thursday, will have more information.
Man allegedly uses counterfeit bill to pay for 24/7 program fees
A 36-year-old man accused of paying for 24/7 program fees with a fake $100 bill may see additional charges.
Deputies went into the Sheriff’s Office lobby Tuesday evening after 24/7 program employees had received a counterfeit $100 bill, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The 24/7 program is a bail program where participants regularly take drug and alcohol tests in order to stay out of jail.
The main control clerk said the $100 bill was marked with a counterfeit marker that showed up dark brown, showing the bill was fake. The money looked real at first because it was the right color and had a security strip. A closer look showed that it read “movie prop use only,” Reynolds said.
The 36-year-old said the money was in his car and he didn’t know where it came from but decided to use it. The case will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.
Woman flees deputies on foot from back of patrol car
A woman who waited from a Sheriff’s deputy patrol car while deputies searched the vehicle she was stopped in escaped on foot and has not been found as of Tuesday morning.
Deputies stopped a 2007 Chrysler Aspen for driving with a cracked windshield Monday afternoon near Emerson Avenue and East Tonk Street and contacted the driver, a 53-year-old man, and two women inside the SUV, 52 and 33.
A deputy’s drug dog alerted on the SUV and they conducted a search yielding a black kit with 8.1 grams of crystal meth, less than 0.3 grams of liquid meth and multiple unused needles and cotton balls, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The kit was found inside a backpack suspected of belonging to the 33-year-old woman.
While the search was happening, the woman escaped from the patrol car and ran away from deputies, who contacted the Gillette Police Department for help but were ultimately unable to find her.
The investigation continues, Reynolds said.
Dozens of escaped sheep cause three-vehicle crash south of Wright
About 30 sheep believed to have escaped in the early hours of Monday morning caused a three-vehicle crash that sent two drivers to the emergency room with minor injuries.
A semi-truck driving south on Highway 59 near Edwards Road, south of Wright, shortly before 2 a.m. struck six sheep that were part of a larger flock of sheep that are believed to have escaped nearby and began walking north up the road.
The semi-truck driver, which was hauling sand according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release, was taken to the Campbell County Health emergency room. The driver of a GMC Sierra was also hurt and taken to the emergency room, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Honda HR-V was damaged by a tire from the semi during the crash but no one inside was hurt.
All vehicles involved were towed from the area and Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation, Reynolds said.
