More white supremacist propaganda found in mail; anti-Semitic flyers still under investigation
Several Gillette residents have received white supremacist propaganda in the mail recently. Those reports follow a separate incident in late April when a number of anti-Semitic flyers were left outside of homes in a Gillette neighborhood.
A 32-year-old man in the 700 block of West Ninth Street told police Tuesday morning that he received an envelope in the mail with a CD inside that contained white supremacy, Aryan Brotherhood and Nazi propaganda.
Police found that several residents in the area received the same envelope and CD.
The sender is unknown and there are no suspects, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The incident reported Tuesday appears related to a similar incident reported Friday, when a 34-year-old man in the 600 block of West Fourth Street said he found an envelope in his mail with no return address packaging a disc. He played the disc and said that it contained white supremacy propaganda, including songs and other content.
On Sunday, April 23, a resident who lives in the 600 block of Fairway Drive reported finding a flyer with anti-Semitic speech and messaging in the neighborhood. The flyer was in a plastic baggie with rice inside it. There were other flyers found in the Westover neighborhood of Gillette around that time but that was the only report made to police, Wasson said.
The mail and flyer incidents remain under investigation.
City Councilwoman Trish Simonson said during a public hearing on a proposed hate crime ordinance Tuesday night that she had found the anti-Semitic flyer outside of her home.
Simonson told the News Record Wednesday that “there were a lot” of flyers seen laying on driveways outside of homes in her Westover neighborhood at the time of the April 23 report. Those flyers were packaged in plastic baggies and weighed down with rice, she said.
Council members voted 4-3 on a first reading of the hate crime ordinance, which was brought forward by Councilman Billy Montgomery and would create penalties for crimes committed based on hate, discrimination or bias.
The vote was preceded by a large crowd and lengthy public comment period in which residents voiced support and opposition to the proposed city law.
The ordinance must past second and third readings before becoming law.
Man reports getting mail from white supremacist group
A Gillette man reported getting mail from a white supremacist group Friday afternoon.
The man, 34, said that he was outside his home in the 600 block of West Fourth Street when the mail carrier came along, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. Because he was outside, the mail carrier handed him his mail instead of putting it in his mailbox.
Included in his mail was an envelope addressed to the man that didn’t have a return address, Wasson said. The envelope had a DVD, and the man watched it.
The man said it appeared to be from a white supremacist group, and that it contained “songs and information about the white population in the United States,” Wasson said.
Officers collected the DVD and the investigation continues. There are no suspects.
Man arrested for domestic violence after girlfriend pulls fire alarm to call for help
A 24-year-old man was arrested for family violence and destruction of property Saturday afternoon after his girlfriend pulled a fire alarm to send for help.
Police and the fire department responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Express Drive after a fire alarm went off. They learned that the man’s girlfriend, 24, had pulled the fire alarm to call for help.
She told police that the man was drunk and angry because he couldn’t find his wallet. She said he pushed her into the wall, into a dresser and onto the floor several times, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
He also punched holes in the wall and broke two TVs, and he also assaulted his twin sister, the woman told police.
Officers went to the sister’s home, but she refused to speak with police.
The man had scratches on his neck and his girlfriend had bruises, swelling and scrapes on her chin, legs and arm, Wasson said.
The amount of damage done by the man was estimated at $800.
The man was arrested for domestic violence battery and destruction of property, Wasson said.
Man drives through spike strip, wrestles deputies before arrest
A 32-year-old man was arrested on a number of charges Sunday night when he drove over spike strips, sped and resisted arrest.
Deputies saw a 2004 white Dodge pickup accelerate quickly, fishtail and drive 45 mph in a 35 mph zone on South 4J Road, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. They pulled the truck over and spoke with the driver who had bloodshot eyes. The 32-year-old admitted to speeding and spinning his tires but continuously refused to answer how much he’d had to drink, just that he was “almost home.”
Deputies placed a spike strip under the truck since the man refused to get out of his truck or complete sobriety tests.
They told the 32-year-old there was a strip under the truck and started to open his door when the man reached his right hand over, put the truck in drive, and sped away. Deputies followed him to Mahogany Circle where the 32-year-old tried to go inside his home, Reynolds said.
He wrestled deputies before he was handcuffed and taken to jail. He was arrested for speeding, eluding and interfering with officers, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without an interlock device and speeding.
Students try out different tech before upcoming Area 59 summer camp; registration now open
The Gillette College Tech Center was filled Saturday with a group of go-getters.
Stretches of paper laid on the floor, filling up with thick black lines or colored mats that directed the robots atop them where to go. Sounds rang out from Specdrums and micro:bits flashed back the codes students put together mere minutes before. Rovers made their way carefully through an obstacle course made up of cones, led by the young commanders standing with a remote at the starting line.
Throughout the room, instructors took charge of the rising sixth through eighth graders, directing them when anything became too complicated, or increasing the difficulty level if the activity became too simple.
With the sun shining in and warmth seeping in through the windows, it was a day filled with discovery and inquiry. The STEM for a Day program put on by Area 59 showed students what they could expect from the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Program that begins in June.
Students can now register for the free four-week summer camp that runs from June 26 through July 21 at Gillette College. It’s the third year the college has partnered with Verizon to bring the program to campus.
What to expect
The camp is open to any rising students in grades 6-8. The camp is inclusive of all genders and has the main focus of exposing youth to all kinds of technology with a hands-on experience.
The camp meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the four weeks it’s in session.
Ellen Peterson, Area 59 director, said the camp brought out more than 130 students on the first day last year. And the best part is, not only is the camp free, but no one needs any previous experience before diving into the new tech.
“It’s completely hands-on and interactive,” she said of the program. Peterson added that at the one-day camp Saturday, not all of the camp technology was brought out but was complemented by some popular Area 59 robotics.
Bentli Wilson was guiding the Indi bot through a maze. Indi picks up on colors used, which guide her left, right, or at slants. It also has a unique setting Bentli planned on using at the end of the maze.
“Oh wow, that’s a victory spin,” Bentli said, after trying out a new color pad.
Across the floor, Ozobots were roaming around lines that were straight, swirling, or even pizza-shaped. The students at the mats placed tiny green, blue or red colored circles in codes to give the bot a super boost or cause them to slow down. They could also create unattached pathways the bot would figure out on its own, simply because of the codes set out for them.
Rounding out the stations, Luana Da Costa stood, patiently reinforcing her Edison robot with Legos before it would be taken for a spin in a sumo wrestling competition against her peers. And all of that happened in 20 minutes.
The action-packed day continued with virtual reality cubes and 3-D pens but not before Peterson took a tally on who was planning on signing up for the summer.
“Who’s having fun?” she asked as she rallied the troops. “What do you think? Are you going to come back?”
If an enthusiastic nodding of heads and a rush of raised hands are to be believed, nearly all of the 30 gathered were set to join in the fray come June.
Anyone who’d like to register can do so at area-59.com or call 681-6135 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.