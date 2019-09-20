Fall Classic softball tourney is this weekend
Gillette’s fall softball program is hosting the Gillette High School Fall Classic softball tournament this weekend starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
There will be 17 teams attending from Wyoming and South Dakota, varsity head coach Jim West said.
Gillette’s varsity team is 14-1-1 this fall season, and it hasn’t lost an in-state game yet, West said.
The fall state softball tournament is Oct. 4-5 in Worland.
Nike drops AB amid 2d sexual assault charge
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.
Shoemaker spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. He was already facing accusations of rape by a former trainer.
Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations. He declined to answer questions about the accusations in the Patriots locker room Thursday.
Nike’s decision was first reported by the Boston Globe.
The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Patriots have not commented.
Soccer officials meet with Twitter over racism
LONDON — English soccer authorities say they have had a “productive and positive” meeting with representatives from Twitter in the wake of black players receiving racist abuse on the social-media platform this season.
The Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League were all represented at the meeting, which the FA said “gave both the football authorities and Twitter an opportunity to examine some of the specific issues around this unacceptable behavior both online and offline.”
The FA said “all parties agreed to take these constructive discussions forward.”
Manchester United players Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are among those who have been subjected to racist abuse on social media during and after matches. The Professional Footballers’ Association has called on companies to dedicate more resources to identifying and removing offensive posts, and to delete accounts.
Many of the PFA’s members staged a 24-hour social media boycott in April as part a campaign called “Enough.”
Russian track team to miss worlds
MOSCOW — The CEO of the Russian anti-doping agency has predicted that the country’s track team won’t be reinstated in time for the upcoming world athletics championships.
The Russian team has been suspended from international track and field since 2015 over widespread doping, though dozens are allowed to compete as neutral athletes. The last chance for reinstatement before the world championships is the IAAF council on Monday, four days before the championships begin.
Minshew shines as Jaguars thump Titans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes and should have had a third, Calais Campbell spearheaded another defensive gem and the Jacksonville Jaguars handled the Tennessee Titans 20-7 in sloppy conditions Thursday night.
Jacksonville (1-2) ended a four-game losing streak in the AFC South series and avoided the franchise’s second 0-3 start in four years.
The Titans (1-2) struggled to play from behind.
With his team trailing 14-0 early in the third, coach Mike Vrabel passed on a short field goal and went for it on fourth-and-6 at the 11. Campbell abused backup guard Jamil Douglas, and Mariota had no time to get rid of the ball.
Tennessee finally got on the scoreboard with Derrick Henry’s 1-yard plunge early in the fourth. Henry finished with 44 yards on 17 carries, a far cry from his last game against Jacksonville. Henry ran for a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns, including the second 99-yard run in NFL history (Tony Dorsett, 1983), in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.