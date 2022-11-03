The Oct. 29 News Record election section incorrectly stated that voters must vote Nov. 8 according to their registered party. With this being a general election, it does not matter what political party a voter is registered with. All ballots will include the same races, save for legislative races and City Council races. Whichever legislative and council races show up on your ballot is based on your address.
