2 possible wolf sightings
in northern Colorado
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to confirm two possible gray wolf sightings in northern Colorado.
Someone sent the agency a photo that may show a radio-collared wolf near Walden in Jackson County.
Biologists are trying to confirm another recent sighting just to the south in Grand County.
Gray wolves were native to Colorado but were hunted to near extinction by the 1940s.
CPW spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell says the Jackson County animal may have wandered from nearby Wyoming, one of several states where the wolf has been reintroduced. The last confirmed Colorado wolf sightings were near Walden in 2015.
California
Rip Torn of ‘Men in Black’ dies at 88
LOS ANGELES — Rip Torn, the free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in television, theater, and movies, such as “Men in Black,” and win an Emmy in his 60s for “The Larry Sanders Show,” has died. He was 88.
Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side, according to his publicist Rick Miramontez. No cause of death was given.
His work on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life.
After acclaimed performances in “Cross Creek,” ‘’Sweet Bird of Youth” and other dramas, Torn turned to comedy to capture his Emmy as the bombastic, ethically challenged television producer in “The Larry Sanders Show.” Created by and starring Garry Shandling, HBO’s spoof of TV talk shows aired from 1992 to 1998 and is widely credited with inspiring such satirical programs as “30 Rock” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Torn played Agent Zed in the first two “Men in Black,” movies.
Born Elmore Rual Torn, the actor adopted the name Rip in his boyhood, following the tradition of his father and uncle. It was the subject of endless ridicule during his early days as a stage actor in New York, and fellow drama students urged him to change it.
New Jersey
Judge sorry about ‘close your legs’
TRENTON — His lawyer says a New Jersey judge who told a woman she could “close your legs” to prevent a sexual assault is “remorseful.”
Judge John Russo Jr. did not speak Tuesday during a disciplinary hearing before the state Supreme Court. But his lawyer, Amelia Carolla, told the justices Russo has “learned his lesson” and he “will not do this again.”
The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man she said sexually assaulted her. Russo responded with the comment about closing her legs.
Russo previously said he was seeking more information and wasn’t trying to humiliate the woman.
Chief Justice Stuart Rabner questioned how a sex assault victim could have confidence in the judicial process if Russo remains on the bench.
New York
Permit denied for Woodstock 50
VERNON — An upstate New York town has denied a permit to stage the Woodstock 50 festival at a local horse track, saying the application is too late and incomplete.
Organizers can appeal the denial to the town’s planning board within five days,
The denial came a day after opponents of the three-day festival packed a Vernon town board meeting Monday night, voicing concerns about safety and traffic in the rural area.
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol told the crowd it would be impossible to ensure public safety on such short notice.
The Vernon Downs racetrack and casino emerged as a possible site for the Aug. 16-18 anniversary festival after the original venue, Watkins Glen International, pulled out last month.
A festival at Vernon Downs could host up to 65,000 people, as opposed to the 150,000 planned for Watkins Glen, and it would not feature camping.
Before the permit denial was announced, Woodstock 50 president Greg Peck said Tuesday that the group is working with law enforcement and public safety officials to address concerns.
“We are confident that this careful planning and consideration of community concerns will result in a safe, world-class festival,” Peck said in a prepared release.
