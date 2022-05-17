I have some questions for all the Right-to-Lifers about abortion. I have read all the facts about abortion on the World Health Organization website, I have read the information at the CDC website, I have read the statistics from several research sites, I have read the information on several Pro-Life websites. But still there are questions.
Do you think making abortions illegal will end them? No, it will not. It will just result in the deaths of more women and ultimately the unborn fetus. So what do you accomplish? Punishment?
Are all you righteous Evangelicals who are so against abortion prepared to compensate the over 600,000 women who seek an abortion each year for the hospital expenses, loss of work, and other expenses and then adopt the unwanted baby? Most abortions happen because the woman cannot afford to raise the child.
Why can’t a mother afford to raise a child? Is it because in many cases the father abandons her? Is it because healthcare, childcare, and housing are out of reach for many? Why do you keep rejecting programs put forth by the government to help mothers take care of children? Why do you reject paying women a decent wage so they could afford to take care of their family?
Do you think an unwanted baby from a poor household grows up into a productive adult? I doubt it. Unwanted children grow up into unwanted adults. They are usually subjected to child abuse and neglect resulting in your future nightmare.
How do you expect young people to learn about sex and the consequences if you refuse to teach sex education in schools? Wouldn’t education and prevention be a better course of action? Wouldn’t access to birth control cut down on unwanted pregnancies and abortions?
Why are there no consequences for the men? It takes two to make a baby, but the man gets to walk away with no repercussions. Maybe we should have a law to castrate men who father unwanted children. That should scare the crap out of you.
Why are three justices still on the Supreme Court when they lied to Congress about their stand on abortion during their confirmation hearings?
Maybe we should just adopt the Afghanistan model when it comes to women’s rights and just wander around in a burka.
Kathy Halvorsen
Gillette
