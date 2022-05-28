The filing deadline for the 2021 Wyoming property tax refund is fast approaching.
June 6 is the deadline for property owners to file for this refund.
You may qualify if you own your home, you’ve paid your 2021 property taxes for that home in a timely manner and you’ve lived in Wyoming for the last five years.
Additional qualifications include one’s personal assets not exceeding $133,651 per adult household member. This means if you own real estate, bank accounts and investments, they can’t be valued more than $133,651 per each adult living in the home.
One’s household income also must be equal to or less than the greater of three-fourths of the median household income of Campbell County, which is $64,853.
Applications are available at the Campbell County treasurer’s office. Filing can also be done online at wptrs.wyo.gov.
You will need copies of your tax bill and a copy of your tax receipt, which are available at the treasurer’s office, as well as copies of verification of all income, including an IRS form 1040, Pension/IRA and Social Security Benefits Letter for each household member.
For more information, call the treasurer’s office at 682-7268.
