Since the resignation of former councilman Shay Lundvall, the mayor and council have been the targets of repeated protests, criticism and calls for resignations. What changes, if any, can the council make to smooth this rift?
Laura Chapman
For me this has been a very pressing issue. I want to see us move forward in a healthy way, finding common ground and working toward the betterment of our community.
I truly believe resolution needs to come from all sides and parties. This is different from capitulation, which doesn’t affect any meaningful change in our community. We need to find a way to change the tone of the conversation.
We can’t solve problems coming from a place of anger. All parties need to come to the conversation with open minds, with resolution and overall community well-being as the goal.
I walked into this position believing the city has an image problem. I said so in my interview, and I still believe this.
I feel there isn’t enough public/council interaction. There is this gap between the council and everyone else. It’s part of why I wanted to serve in this capacity.
I would like to see more open discussion and effort to gain a wider community perspective, which is why I have been advocating citizen involvement at every turn.
What I haven’t heard during the long council meetings these last months is a way to move forward that doesn’t include the resignation of the mayor or council. I asked during one meeting, “What next?” That’s because I want to look for solutions.
Let’s do that together. It all comes back to communication and how vital that single trait is in a councilperson.
Again, we need to be out talking to people. We all seem to want change right now, failing to consider that meaningful change takes place over time. It takes a continued and sustained effort by council and the community to work together.
