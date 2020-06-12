Roughriders sweep SD contender Monday night
The Gillette Roughriders faced one of the toughest baseball teams in South Dakota on Monday night, when Rapid City Post 22 came to town.
Kaden Race powered the Roughriders to a 5-1 win in the first game of the double header, pitching a complete game and giving up an unearned run. The Rapid City Hardhats put up a better fight in the second game, but Gillette fended them off to secure the 4-3 win.
The doubleheader sweep moved the Roughriders to 16-1 on the season and the two wins were some of the best up to that point.
“That’s a really good team. We saw a lot of good arms tonight and it really came down to execution,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “You’re not going to get a lot of hits against arms like that. Everything has got to be earned.”
Race went on to pick up the 5-1 win. He said the defense behind him gave him confidence all game, despite falling behind in the first inning.
“I just knew that I had been in that position before and that I had stuff to get out of it and a good defense behind me,” Race said. “Those guys that we have in the field, they’re all studs.”
Perleberg said when a good team gets silenced at the plate in a game like that, it often wakes them up for the next one. But Mason Powell shut down the Rapid City lineup again with four solid innings in Game 2. He struck out nine batters and gave up one earned run.
Powell also came up with the insurance RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning, after some small ball from the Roughriders. Brown reached safely after getting hit by a pitch. Then Race advanced him to second base with a sacrifice bunt, which set up Powell’s RBI single to make it 4-1.
“Tonight we had to create and do some things offensively,” Perleberg said. “That’s something we haven’t done a lot of yet this year. Offensively, it’s been easier a lot of nights.
NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26
The NFL has extended virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26, but no further.
Although team facilities have opened for key personnel, coaches and players rehabilitating injuries, healthy players have been barred from those complexes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remote programs have taken the place of on-site work, and some teams already have announced they are shutting those down.
But on Thursday, the league said it will allow the virtual work for an additional 15 days.
NFL commits $250M to social justice initiatives
NEW YORK — The NFL is committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.”
The league, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday. It plans to “work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.”
Less than a week ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell denounced racism in a video prompted greatly by a players’ video seeking NFL action.
NHL gets go-ahead to start training camp
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association gave the go-ahead Thursday for teams to open training camp on July 10 in the next step forward toward completing the pandemic-delayed season.
The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for the games. This is no guarantee hockey is coming back amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Camps are expected to last two weeks, if not slightly longer. Under this timeline, exhibition games could begin as soon as July 24 with playoff games starting roughly a week later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.