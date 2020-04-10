Bulls tab Karnisovas to lead operations
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls came into the season thinking they were poised to contend for a playoff spot. The plan did not unfold the way they envisioned, and now, they have a new leader in the front office.
The Bulls hired Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas to run their basketball operation, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday night.
The person, who confirmed reports by several outlets, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
Longtime executive John Paxson was expected to move into an advisory role. The futures of general manager Gar Forman and coach Jim Boylen were unclear.
The move allows the Bulls to have their new top executive in place if the season resumes from the COVID-19 pandemic suspension.
The 48-year-old Karnisovas starred at Seton Hall and had a successful international career that included two Olympic bronze medals playing for Lithuania. He worked in basketball operations for the NBA from 2003 to 2008 and spent five years as an international scout for the Houston Rockets before joining Denver’s front office in 2013. He became the Nuggets’ general manager four years later, with Tim Connelly promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.
Karnisovas had big roles in Denver taking two-time All-Star center Nikola Jokic in the second round of the 2014 draft with the 41st overall pick, as well as recent lottery selections Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Karnisovas and Connelly also have constructed a highly respected international scouting operations.
Denver is third in the Western Conference and leading the Northwest division with a 43-22 record.
Reports that the Bulls would shake up their front office surfaced during the All-Star break in Chicago. They thought they were ready to contend for a playoff spot with a young nucleus but were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the season was suspended.
Paxson, who hit the championship-winning 3-pointer for Chicago against Phoenix in 1993, is stepping aside after 17 years running the front office.
He took over as general manager in 2003 after Jerry Krause resigned following a failed rebuild in the wake of the Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen era.
Paxson was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman — who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 — taking over as GM.
Slugger Mark Reynolds retires after 13-year run
PHOENIX — Slugger Mark Reynolds is retiring after hitting 298 homers over 13 seasons with eight teams.
The 36-year-old made the announcement Thursday on SiriusXM Radio. When the free agent was asked whether he still was pursuing a new team, Reynolds said he’s “moved beyond that, I’ve retired.” He added that he’s enjoying spending time with his family and it was time for him “to find something else to do.”
Reynolds was a prime example of the rise of all-or-nothing masher. His best years came with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .260 in 2009 and set career highs 44 homers and what is still a big league record 223 strikeouts. The previous year he had become the first batter to reach 200, and he has three of the 13 200-strikeout seasons by big league batters.
He hit at least 30 homers four times and led the majors in strikeouts three times. He had a .236 batting average and split most of his time in the field between third base and first base.
After four years with the D-backs, he bounced among the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals over five seasons with varying amounts of success.
He had a late-career resurgence with Colorado and hit 30 homers in 2017, but when he returned to the Rockies last year he batted .170 with a career-low four homers and 20 RBIs in 162 plate appearances.
30 MLB players sign on for video game tourney
NEW YORK — Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America’s pastime on hold.
Thirty big leaguers — one from each team — have signed on to play a round-robin regular season on the MLB The Show video game with the real season on hold due to the novel coronavirus.
Snell, a Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, will face Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett in the opener Friday night. That matchup will air on Snell’s Twitch feed, and other games will be streamed via Twitch and YouTube with MLB Network host Robert Flores providing commentary.
The venture was launched Friday by Major League Baseball, the players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Participants range in age from 36-year-old San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence to 21-year-old San Diego infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. There are 11 All-Stars, including Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, Texas slugger Joey Gallo and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil.
Players will complete a 29-game regular season — one three-inning contest against each team — through April. The top eight teams will qualify for the postseason, expected to mirror MLB’s current format.
The NBA is running a similar esports tournament on NBA 2K featuring 16 pro players, including stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Those games have been airing on ESPN.
MLB, the union and Sony are contributing $175,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the initiative.
Former Fox execs stay free on $15M bond each in soccer case
NEW YORK — Two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives were allowed to remain free on $15 million appearance bonds, three days after they were indicted as part of the U.S. government’s investigation of soccer corruption.
Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were arraigned Thursday on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with alleged payments to officials of the South American governing body CONMEBOL. The indictment, unsealed Monday, also contended they made illegal payments to win broadcast rights for Fox to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Lopez and Martinez pleaded not guilty, as did the sports marketing company Full Play Group SA, which also is charged with racketeering.
Judge Pamela Chen of U.S. District Court in Brooklyn ordered both to surrender their passports and imposed 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfews. Lopez is in Los Angeles, and Martinez is in Miami.
Martinez, a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, agreed to the $15 million amount with prosecutors in advance of Thursday’s two-hour telephone hearing.
Lopez, a citizen of the U.S. and Argentina, had asked to stay free on $500,000 bond.
“I do believe here that there is an incentive to flee depending on how the case proceeds,” Chen said. “The $500,000 is simply not going to be enough. It doesn’t even come close to approximating the equity in his home.”
Martinez’s lawyers filed a sealed document listing properties and individuals who pledged assets for his bond and Lopez was asked to submit suretors.
“The idea is to create pressure and moral suasion on him not to hurt other individuals or himself by not complying with the bond,” Chen said.
Lopez’s home in Los Angeles will be a part of the bond but he will not have to pledge equity in Wondery, the podcast company where he is CEO. He must provide notice to the government if he liquidates any of his shares in Wondery.
Lopez was CEO of Fox International Channels, a 21st Century Fox subsidiary, and Martinez was president of Fox International Channels and an executive of Fox Latin American Channel Inc.
As part of the latest indictment, prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Russia to host the 2018 World Cup and for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup.
