CCHS grad tears ACL in preseason NFL game
Broncos’ tight end and former Campbell County High School quarterback Austin Fort tore his ACL Thursday night in an NFL preseason game in Seattle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning.
He left the game after making a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Fort immediately grabbed at his knee after planting his foot and had to be carted off the field.
Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Fort would get an MRI in Denver after the game.
Fort had the longest reception of the game, good enough for the second most receiving yards on the team in the Broncos’ second preseason game. He was only thrown to once.
Fort played quarterback for the Camels his junior and senior high school seasons before playing at the University of Wyoming, switching to the tight end position.
Criticism of owner not political, WR Stills says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he has no hard feelings toward Stephen Ross regarding the team owner’s support of Donald Trump, and says his objections to a fundraiser for the president aren’t political.
But Stills says there’s a contradiction in Ross supporting both racial equality and Trump.
“It’s not right,” Stills said following the Dolphins’ preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. “Our country is in a rough place right now. I think there are other candidates he could support, but it’s not about Democrat or Republican. It’s about why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do the things he has been doing.”
In the wake of his recent criticism, Stills said, he has received death threats — “five to 10 in a night” — on social media but didn’t report them.
“It is what it is,” he said with a slight smile. “I’ll be OK.”
Stills earlier criticized Ross on Twitter for planning to host a fundraiser Friday at his Long Island home for Trump. Stills noted that Ross is the founder of RISE, a nonprofit that strives to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.
McLaren to return to full-time IndyCar racing
McLaren will return to full-time IndyCar competition next season for the first time since 1979 in a partnership with existing team Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.
The new venture will be renamed Arrow McLaren Racing SP and rely on Arrow SPM’s current infrastructure. McLaren will be responsible for technical expertise, commercial experience and marketing. It will be a two-car team but switch next season to Chevrolet.
“IndyCar has been part of McLaren since our early years of racing, and the series today provides not only a commercial platform to continue to grow our brand in North America, but competition with some of the best teams in international motorsport,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “We come to IndyCar in full respect of the sport, our competitors, the fans and the task ahead.
OU adds 5 misconduct, discrimination staff
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma plans to add five employees to address sexual misconduct and discrimination.
OU Office of Institutional Integrity Officer Bobby Mason said the new employees will help students or employees who suffer misconduct or discrimination with resources such as counseling, protection and class schedule changes if needed.
The university has been shaken by allegations that former OU President Boren and former university administrator Tripp Hall sexually harassed male students. Both have denied wrongdoing.
Also, former OU football player Joe Mixon was charged with assault for hitting a female student and reached a plea deal and there have been two incidents in which racist videos by students were revealed.
The Office of Institutional Equity was created in 2012 to address increasing federal regulations regarding equity issues.
