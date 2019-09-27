Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. Low 41F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 41F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.