Friday

CCHS volleyball at Casper Invite, TBA

CCHS and TBHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette

CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Rapid City Invite, 1 p.m.

Gillette College women’s soccer at Western Nebraska CC, 1:30 p.m.

Gillette College men’s soccer at Western Nebraska CC, 4 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving vs. Cheyenne Central/East, 4 p.m.

CCHS football vs. THBS, 7 p.m.

Gillette College rodeo at Central Wyoming College, TBA

Saturday

CCHS volleyball at Casper Invite, TBA

CCHS and TBHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette, TBA

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Sheridan Invite, 8 a.m.

Gillette women’s soccer at Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, CO, TBA

Gillette men’s soccer at Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, CO, 4 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.

Gillette College rodeo at Central Wyoming College, TBA

Sunday

Gillette College rodeo at Central Wyoming College, TBA

Oct. 3

CCHS and TBHS cross-country at Sturgis Invite, TBA

Oct. 4

Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 1:30 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Sheridan, 4 p.m.

Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 4 p.m.

CCHS volleyball vs. Laramie, 5 p.m.

CCHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

TBHS football vs. Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Butte at Butte Cobras, 7:30 p.m.

TBHS volleyball at Scottsbluff, NE Invite, TBA

Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA

Oct. 5

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Kelly Walsh, Casper, 10 a.m.

CCHS volleyball vs. Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.

Gillette College women’s soccer vs. Central Wyoming College, 1:30 p.m.

Gillette College men’s soccer vs. Northwest College, 4 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Butte at Butte Cobras, 7:30 p.m.

TBHS volleyball at Scottsbluff, NE Invite, TBA

Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA

Oct. 6

Gillette College rodeo at Lamar Community College, TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.