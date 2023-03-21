Fitter and Faster returns to Deadwood, South Dakota for a two-day swim camp March 25-26 at the Deadwood Recreation Center. The camp will focus on freestyle and backstroke techniques led by Giles Smith. The first day dives into freestyle and the second day focuses on backstroke. Sessions are limited to 24 participants a session.
The camp is split up into ages 9-11 and 12 and older. A one day session costs $119, while the two-day bundle costs $219. People can register online at tinyurl.com/zfumbyk6.
