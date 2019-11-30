Broncos activate Lock, don’t name him starter
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve Saturday and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team still isn’t naming Lock the starter against the Chargers.
Lock spent the first three months of the season on IR after sustaining a thumb injury in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 19.
In three preseason appearances, the second-round pick (42nd) from the University of Missouri completed 31 of 51 passes (61 percent) for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran three times for 28 yards.
Lock threw for the second-most yards (12,193) and third-most touchdowns (99) in SEC history during his four-year college career.
Lock got about three-fourths of the snaps at practice this week with Brandon Allen getting the rest. Allen has started the last three games, going 1-2, after veteran Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR.
Still, coach Vic Fangio has declined to say whether Lock will start Sunday when the Broncos (3-8) host the Chargers (4-7), a delay that could be seen as a motivational ploy for Lock, gamesmanship with his opponent or even a sign that he’s not sold on a switch to the raw rookie.
NFL’s Pryor expected to recover after stabbing
PITTSBURGH — NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, but an agent said Saturday that the player is expected to make a full recovery.
Police officers were called to UPMC Mercy after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, who wouldn’t confirm that the victim was Pryor.
But Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing, although he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.
Family members are with Pryor at the hospital, according to Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor. They have been told he’s expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.
Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Suspension over, Heat’s Dion Waiters returns
MIAMI — Dion Waiters returned to practice with the Miami Heat on Saturday, apologizing publicly for the incident on the team plane that led to his 10-game suspension.
Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston that starts on Sunday. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games — costing him about $920,000, pending appeals.
“I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane,” Waiters said in a statement distributed by the team. “I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through.”
Waiters was not available for interviews Saturday.
“We just want to put this all behind us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Spoelstra said he would not divulge what went on in the team meeting when Waiters returned to the locker room Saturday.
“We understand that a lot of things happen in an NBA season,” Spoelstra said. “What we discussed in the sanctuary of our locker room, I just want to keep between us.”
Waiters, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity at the time because neither the player nor team was releasing specific details publicly, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight on the night of Nov. 7 from Phoenix to Los Angeles.
The person said Waiters had ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.
Waiters’ statement only acknowledged “the incident,” and did not include any details. He was not around the team during the suspension, and he spent some of his time away in Syracuse with Jim Boeheim — his college coach.
“We want him back,” Miami’s Jimmy Butler said. “Great individual. Hell of a ballplayer, as we all know.”
Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with Spoelstra. His reaction on social media to the first suspension was also not well-received by Miami officials.
Waiters is in his fourth Heat season, and is in the third year of a four-year, $47.3 million contract that could have been worth about $52 million if he reached certain incentives.
Waiters has never made more than 46 appearances in a year since coming to Miami. He’s played in only 120 games with the Heat, missing many because of ankle injuries and surgery on his ankle and foot.
Waiters is a career 13.2-point scorer and has averaged 14 points per game while with the Heat.
“I am happy to be back with my teammates and am looking forward to getting back on the court playing basketball,” Waiters said.
Miami is 13-5 this season, the team’s best 18-game start since the 2013-14 club opened 14-4, a season that ended with a trip to the NBA Finals.
Missouri fires football head coach Barry Odom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
“He and his staff have worked diligently during the past four years,” Sterk said in a statement. “Coach Odom has represented our program with integrity and dedicated himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the football field for which we are grateful.”
Sterk was expected to speak later in the day at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers were projected to contend for the top of the SEC East this season with the return of several key players and the arrival of high-profile Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback. But the season began with a bumbling loss to Wyoming and never really got on track, and the Tigers were forced to beat Arkansas just to become bowl-eligible.
Not that winning six games mattered.
This past week, the school lost its appeal of NCAA penalties stemming from an incident involving a rogue tutor. That decision left in place postseason bans, recruiting and scholarship restrictions levied against the football, baseball and softball programs.
“As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program,” Sterk said. “However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season.”
It remains to be seen what candidates Missouri can given its significant disadvantages. Along with the current NCAA sanctions, Odom was one of the lowest-paid coaches in the SEC. The school also resides outside the league’s natural footprint, and will forever battle SEC East behemoths Georgia and Florida — along with the powers in the SEC West, such and Alabama and Auburn — for both recruits and wins.
Near the top of the list could be Josh Heupel, who coached at Oklahoma and Missouri before taking over at Central Florida. Memphis coach Mike Norvell, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin and Louisville coach Billy Napier are up-and-coming options, while Greg Schiano is still available after a deal fell through to return to Rutgers.
Odom was hired in December 2015 when Pinkel retired because of health reasons, and it seemed a natural fit. Odom had played for the Tigers in the late 1990s, coached prep football in Missouri and began his college career as a student assistant for Pinkel during the 2003 season.
Odom then spent several years in football operations before returning to the sideline. He coached the Tigers’ safeties and then joined Justin Fuentes’ staff at Memphis as the defensive coordinator. He came back to Missouri as Pinkel’s defensive coordinator during the 2015 season.
That year race-related protests erupted across the Missouri campus.
The movement primarily was led by a student group, but football players later announced they would not practice or play until school president Timothy Wolfe resigned — a move that could have cost the school $1 million in forfeited game fines. Wolfe ultimately announced his resignation, and the football team returned to the field to finish Pinkel’s final season.
Odom stepped into that still-volatile situation in December, at 38 becoming the second-youngest coach in school history. He provided a calming influence that extended across the campus, and set about rebuilding a program that had started to slip.
The Tigers won four games his first season but improved by three wins in the next, earning a trip to the Texas Bowl. The Tigers went 8-5 last season with a loss in the Liberty Bow, but had shown enough progress to earn Odom an extension in December 2018.
Missouri brought in several high-profile transfers this season, including Bryant and Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance. But after the Tigers were picked third behind Georgia and Florida in the SEC East, they absorbed a stunning 37-31 loss to the Cowboys to open the season.
The Tigers rebounded to win five straight games, beating South Carolina and Ole Miss to start 2-0 in conference play. But their offense unspooled in a stunning streak of futility: They lost 21-14 at Vanderbilt, 29-7 at Kentucky, 27-0 at Georgia and 23-6 to Florida.
Their loss to lowly Tennessee ran the Tigers’ losing streak to five straight, and not even a season-ending 24-14 victory over border-rival Arkansas was enough to save Odom’s job.
