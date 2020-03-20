Ex-Sheridan College coach now HC at UNC
GREELEY, Colorado — Steve Smiley has been promoted to head men’s basketball coach at Northern Colorado, replacing Jeff Lindor, who took over at the University of Wyoming.
Athletic director Darren Dunn announced the promotion Thursday night about 48 hours after naming Smiley the interim head coach following Lindor’s departure.
The school plans a virtual press conference on Friday to introduce the 20th head coach in the program’s history.
Lindor went 80-50 in four seasons at Northern Colorado, including three consecutive 20-plus win seasons. Smily joined Lindor’s staff in May of 2016.
Smiley coached at Sheridan College for six years, where he went 153-43 and was named Region IX North Coach of the Year twice.
Saints’ Sean Payton positive for COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, is resting comfortably at home and is making his test result public in hopes he can motivate people to do more to fight the pandemic.
Payton learned Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN before posting a photo of himself smiling as he sat on a couch next to his dog.
Payton, 56, is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public.
Payton told ESPN that he was tested Monday for coronavirus after he began to feel ill a day earlier. He added that he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough.
Broncos waiving injured quarterback Joe Flacco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another veteran NFL quarterback is hitting the open market.
The Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision.
Flacco went 2-6 as Denver’s starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch and was named the incumbent in 2020.
This week the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with free agent Jeff Driskel, who will back up Lock.
The move to cut ties with Flacco comes with a $13 million cap hit for the Broncos in 2020, but it frees up $10 million to spend in free agency.
The MVP of Super Bowl 47 while with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco has missed large chunks of the past two seasons with injures, playing in nine games in 2018 in Baltimore and eight in 2019.
Jags trade Nick Foles to Chicago Bears
Quarterback Nick Foles says he is “looking forward to the next part of the journey” with the Chicago Bears after losing his starting job during an injury-riddled season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Foles wrote Thursday on Instagram last season was “an emotional one with many twists and turns” and that he and his wife Tori are “thankful for those special relationships” they developed during his lone season with the Jaguars. He also posted a mock trading card with him in a Bears uniform with the No. 9.
Chicago acquired Foles from Jacksonville for a compensatory fourth-round pick on Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.
The 2018 Super Bowl MVP with Philadelphia, Foles is expected to challenge Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job. Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract that included $50.125 million guaranteed with Jacksonville prior to last season. He broke his left collarbone early in the opener, missed the next eight games and got benched in his third game back. Rookie Gardner Minshew played well enough in his absence to make him expendable.
Last season he threw for just six touchdowns with five interceptions and he was sacked a whopping 26 times in his eight starts.
