Since the resignation of former councilman Shay Lundvall, the mayor and council have been the targets of repeated protests, criticism and calls for resignations. What changes, if any, can the council make to smooth this rift?
Shay Lundvall
I believe it is important to remember elected officials were not hired by each other, but rather by the people to set and execute goals and objectives that should be established by the council.
It is imperative for the council to work cohesively together in order to be able to effectively serve all people who put us in office.
