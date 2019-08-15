The Homestead Habits Vintage Market is an open air market on a 104-year-old homestead south of Gillette on Highway 50.
When Angela Raber moved onto the property south of Gillette in 2016, she knew she wanted to share it with people.
“You can come out here and let down and relax,” she said. “I wanted to offer it to the community.”
For the second year, she has put together a market of 66 vendors from five states offering their goods, ranging from welded sculptures to jewelry to fudge.
The two day, open-air event has juried vendors specializing in repurposed furniture, architectural salvage, industrial pieces, primitives, antiques, vintage items and creative one-of-a-kind goods.
“My goal isn’t to be the biggest,” said Raber. “I want to go a quality show. That feeling you get when you are here would be missed if I filled it up with vendors.”
The Homestead Habits Vintage Market will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Last year, nearly 1000 people came. Raber is hoping for even more this year.
Vendors include the local Molly Jean Boutique and Larkspur along with Vindeavors from Glendive, Montana, Taken from Time out of Spearfish, South Dakota, Garden Junkers from Billings, Montana.
Dirt Road Photography of South Dakota will be at the market Saturday doing short photo sessions for anyone who would like some shots on vintage furniture with a barn wood backdrop. Those sessions are $10 for 5 minutes and two digital prints.
Along with a unique shopping experience there will be music.
Seven up-and-coming regional bands were chosen to play over the course of the two-day market. Local band Don’t Dread on Me will play a 40-minute set. They join a coffee house trio from Rapid City, South Dakota, Ben, Carly & Bethany, Joyful Song from Moorcroft and Against the Sea from Spearfish. Solo artists Dave Petersen from Bayard, Nebraska, and Brandon Anderson of Gillette also will play. Each artist will have 40 minutes to perform.
There also will be food. Several local trucks like Mickory’s, Food Riot, Stage Coach and Gulley’s, along with other options like Best Bet BBQ and Scenic Valley.
Stay late for a family friendly outdoor movie Friday night starting at 8:30 p.m. projected on the old Wyodak schoolhouse that sits on the land.
The first 30 adults in the gate Saturday receive a grab bag full of freebies and coupons. There will be food and music with many talented vendors for shopping.
The market is located off exit 124 on Interstate 90. To find the market, head south 12.75 miles on Highway 50.
The cost is $5 and kids 12 and younger are free.
Tickets are available at the gate or before the event online at homesteadhabits.com.
— News Record Staff
