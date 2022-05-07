ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Cheese omelet with sausage patty

Wednesday: Sausage, egg, cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Thursday: Pancakes with strawberries-n-whip cream

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Cheese omelet with sausage patty

Wednesday: Sausage egg cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Thursday: Pancakes with strawberry-n-whip cream

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with string cheese and fruit cup

Tuesday: Peach smoothie with Scooby Snacks and applesauce

Wednesday: Blueberry muffin with Go-gurt

Thursday: Mini french toast and grapes

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup and apple crisps

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken tenders with potato wedges

Tuesday: Sloppy joe with baked beans

Wednesday: Pizza bagels with cottage cheese

Thursday: Baked chicken alfredo with garlic bread

Friday: Cheesy ham-n-potato soup with cornbread; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken tenders with mac and cheese

Tuesday: Turkey sub sandwich with potato salad

Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich with cottage cheese

Thursday: Walking taco with refried beans

Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

