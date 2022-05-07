ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Cheese omelet with sausage patty
Wednesday: Sausage, egg, cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Thursday: Pancakes with strawberries-n-whip cream
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Cheese omelet with sausage patty
Wednesday: Sausage egg cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Thursday: Pancakes with strawberry-n-whip cream
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with string cheese and fruit cup
Tuesday: Peach smoothie with Scooby Snacks and applesauce
Wednesday: Blueberry muffin with Go-gurt
Thursday: Mini french toast and grapes
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup and apple crisps
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken tenders with potato wedges
Tuesday: Sloppy joe with baked beans
Wednesday: Pizza bagels with cottage cheese
Thursday: Baked chicken alfredo with garlic bread
Friday: Cheesy ham-n-potato soup with cornbread; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken tenders with mac and cheese
Tuesday: Turkey sub sandwich with potato salad
Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich with cottage cheese
Thursday: Walking taco with refried beans
Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
