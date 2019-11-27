Wright’s defense leads Colorado past Clemson
LAS VEGAS — McKinley Wright IV was honorable mention on the Pac 12’s all-defensive teams during his first two years at Colorado.
The 6-foot point guard worked extensively during the offseason, and since the start of this season said he’s keyed in on his defensive efforts with hopes of earning a first-team selection at the end of his junior campaign.
Wright made two key steals Tuesday night, teammate Tyler Bey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 21 Colorado overcame a 12-point deficit to defeat Clemson 71-67 in the championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event.
Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings
Ohio State jumped LSU to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings with two weeks left to go before selection Sunday.
LSU slipped to second Tuesday night and Clemson remained third while Georgia held on at four. If playoff history holds form, three of those top four teams will reach the semifinals.
Alabama remained No. 5 in the selection committee’s third rankings, with Utah moving up a spot to No. 6. The Utes are the only Pac-12 team in the top 10 after Oregon dropped eight spots to 14th.
Oklahoma is seventh followed by Minnesota, Baylor and Penn State.
In each of the first five years of the playoff, three of the top four teams in the rankings heading into rivalry weekend reached the semifinals, including the No. 1 team every time.
Now that spot belongs to Ohio State, which committee chairman Ron Mullens has continual referred to as a complete team.
“Competing consistently and really highly ranked on offense and defense. Performing at a high level on both,” committee chairman Rob Mullens said of Ohio State, which currently leads the nation in scoring and points allowed.
The Buckeyes beat Penn State last week 28-17, its third victory of the season against team currently ranked along with No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 18 Cincinnati. LSU has beaten No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Florida and No. 15 Auburn.
Memphis is 17th, remaining the highest ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. The highest ranked conference champion from outside the Power Five is guaranteed a spot in the New Year’s Six bowls. This year that would be the Cotton Bowl. Memphis and Cincinnati play this week and could meet the next week in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Boise State from the Mountain West is 20th.
DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME
There are some signs that the stretch run this season could be more volatile than in past playoff years. First off, three times in the previous five years one of the teams that was ranked in the top four heading into rivalry weekend and made the playoff only played one more game.
In 2015, Oklahoma reached the CFP as the Big 12 champion, but the conference had no title game so the Sooners were able to kick back with their 11-1 record after beating rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners did slip from third to fourth in the final rankings.
In 2016, Ohio State was shut out of the Big Ten championship game because of a loss to Penn State, but the committee liked the Buckeyes 11-1 record with three victories against top-10 teams. They made the field, but also dropped a spot from second to third.
Last year Notre Dame, a football independent, was No. 3 when it wrapped up its perfect regular season on rivalry weekend and stayed that way on selection Sunday.
In 2017, Alabama lost on rivalry weekend to Auburn as No. 1 in the CFP rankings. That eliminated the 11-1 Tide from the SEC championship game and dropped it to No. 5 in the second-to-last CFP rankings. Alabama moved back to four after sitting out championship weekend when No. 4 and unbeaten Wisconsin lost the Big Ten championship game to an Ohio State team with two losses.
This season, all the teams in the top four have two more games left, including an SEC championship game that will match LSU and Georgia. The Tigers also face Texas A&M this weekend and the Bulldogs face rival Georgia Tech
Ohio State has two more ranked foes to face before selection Sunday in No. 13 Michigan in Saturday and either Wisconsin or Minnesota in the Big Ten championship.
Clemson has the smoothest path to the playoff with struggling South Carolina this week and an ACC championship game against either No. 24 Virginia Tech or Virginia.
Heading down the stretch there are nine teams with a realistic chance of making the playoff. The top four simply need to win out. In fact, undefeated LSU and Ohio State might even have some leeway to lose one of their final two. Unbeaten Clemson might not get that kind of slack, but you could argue if Georgia can make the playoff with a loss to South Carolina and a conference championship, why can’t the Tigers?
The other contenders and what they need to happen over the next two weeks:
Alabama
— Beat the stuffing out of Auburn on the road with backup quarterback Mac Jones.
— LSU wins out.
— Hope having the best loss outweighs a light resume and no conference title.
— Some cannibalization in the Big 12 and Pac-12 over the next two weeks would also help — a lot.
Utah
— Win out in impressive fashion.
— LSU and Ohio State win out and eliminate other contenders in their conferences.
— Hope the Pac-12 title gives it an edge over a Tua-less Alabama.
— Hope a pile of blow-out victories is more impressive to the committee than the close calls the Big 12 champion will have.
Oklahoma and Baylor
— Similar to Utah in that either potential Big 12 champ could use the SEC and Big Ten favorites to take care of business.
— A slip up by Utah (or Alabama) could come in handy.
Minnesota
— The Gophers probably just need to win out and slap down a resume in front of the committee that includes a Big Ten championship with victories against Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
— It probably wouldn’t hurt if LSU cleared out Georgia, too. There is a two Big Ten-team playoff in play here with Ohio State.
Among the teams that have already lost twice, Wisconsin is the best long shot if it can beat Minnesota and avenge an earlier loss to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game.
NCAA rejects Missouri appeal, postseason ban looms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA rejected an appeal by the University of Missouri to limit or overturn sanctions for infractions tied to the case of a former tutor Tuesday, angering school officials and leaving in place postseason bans in three high-profile sports along with other restrictions.
The school had filed a 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee in March, arguing that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 were contrary to precedent, not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.
The five-member NCAA infractions appeals committee rejected those assertions, and said in its decision Tuesday that it was “hesitant to overturn a penalty within the appropriate penalty guidelines unless there is a clear indication of arbitrary decision-making.”
“Last night when we received the decision, obviously very disappointed and then shock set in. Now I’m just angry,” athletic director Jim Sterk said at the Sprint Center, where the Missouri men’s basketball team was playing in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic. “I’m angry because of our student-athletes and coaches who were wrongly affected by this decision.”
The Tigers’ basketball programs were not involved in the case.
“The NCAA has proven once again,” Sterk said, “that they cannot affectively serve its members and student-athletes they’re supposed to protect. The decision today is just wrong.”
The case in question dates to 2016, when tutor Yolanda Kumar acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses. The school immediately launched an investigation and self-imposed many penalties, hoping its proactive approach would curry favor when the NCAA rendered its punishment.
The Tigers were instead hit with postseason bans and scholarship and recruiting restrictions in each sport while the entire athletic department was placed on probation.
“Today’s decision was disappointing and appalling, to have this type of conclusion to the process,” Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. “This decision has made that difficult for us to determine what should be done when there is a compliance case.”
School officials even disseminated a spreadsheet comparing sanctions handed down to Mississippi State in August following a similar case. The Bulldogs’ football program was hit with far less severe scholarship and recruiting restrictions and no postseason ban.
“No one can look at the Missouri case and the Mississippi state cases, which have almost identical violations, and see that common sense was used,” Sterk said. “There was no logic in today’s decision.”
The Tigers would have qualified for a bowl game by beating Arkansas on Friday, and the school estimated that its share of lost conference bowl revenue would be about $10 million.
“I hate the news for our program and for our seniors who have represented the university in a very positive way,” football coach Barry Odom said. “This decision negatively impacts their short experience in life as college student-athletes who had nothing to do with this situation. It’s a tough lesson to be dealt, but they will learn from this and motivationally use it later in life.”
Missouri said about 180 student-athletes across the three sports were ultimately punished by the postseason ban, even though they had nothing to do with the case. Many were still in high school when Kumar did course work for 12 players in the football, baseball and softball programs.
“I am absolutely heartbroken and disappointed by the committee’s decision,” softball coach Larissa Anderson said. “The NCAA claims to value the student-athlete experience, but this decision continues to cause unnecessary harm to a group of innocent student-athletes.”
The penalties could have long-term ramifications for Missouri, too.
The school has struggled for both success and relevance in its highest-profile sports since it left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, and now the Tigers now must deal with recruiting and scholarship reductions that put them at an additional competitive disadvantage.
“I think there’s a lot of talk and a lot disgruntled people. Where we go from here, I don’t know,” Sterk said. “There needs to be reform in the NCAA system to gain back some credibility. The credibility every day, every week, keeps eroding on this case.”
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a longtime Tigers fan who blasted the initial penalties, issued a statement Tuesday in which he said “the NCAA made the absolute wrong decision here.”
“The facts in this case clearly do not support these unfair, unwarranted sanctions,” Blunt said. “The University of Missouri did the right thing by self-reporting the actions of the tutor and a small number of players. The NCAA is punishing current players for actions that occurred years ago.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who was kept apprised of the case during the initial investigation and when Missouri filed its appeal, said there must be a balance between accountability and reprimand.
“It is regrettable that so many innocent current Missouri student-athletes across three sports will miss postseason opportunities due to actions for which they were not responsible,” he said. “While it is important to hold accountable those individuals who engage in unethical behavior and conduct that fails to meet our expectations for integrity in college athletics, it is also important to fully consider the nuances and unique set of circumstances present in each case.”
