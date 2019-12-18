Utah Jazz fan suing team for $100 million
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Jazz fan is suing for $100 million after being banned for life from the team’s arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook during a game.
Shane Keisel said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the game in March and that the high-profile incident has cost him his job and exposed him to online threats, according to the suit filed Monday in a state court in Utah.
The Jazz, however, said the team investigated the episode that ignited a national conversation about race and fan behavior and stands by the decision to bar him from the arena. The organization will “vigorously defend” itself from the lawsuit, said Frank Zang, senior vice president of communications for the Jazz parent company, Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment.
Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA after video surfaced of him directing vulgar comments at Keisel in the crowd. Then a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder who had had other in-game exchanges with fans, Westbrook was shown along the sideline using threatening language that also referred to Keisel’s girlfriend, who was at the game.
Westbrook said at the time that he had been provoked by the fan who told him to “get down on your knees like you used to.”
Iowa football legend Hayden Fry dies at 90
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution over two decades as a Big Ten coach, has died. He was 90.
Fry’s family announced through the University of Iowa that the former coach died with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer. He had been living in the Dallas area with his wife, Shirley.
Fry, a native of Eastland, Texas, had never been to Iowa before taking over the Hawkeyes in 1979, hired by then-athletic director Bump Elliott, the former Michigan star who died earlier this month.
The Hawkeyes had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season when Fry arrived. He changed everything.
He had the uniforms redesigned to make them look more like the black-and-gold ones worn by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL’s dominant team at the time. Roaming the sidelines in his familiar dark sunglasses and white pants, Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.
David Stern remains in serious condition
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The league said that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.
The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner.
Hockey player accepts apology for blackface
A Nigerian-born hockey player has accepted the apology of a minor league equipment manager who wore blackface to the team’s Halloween party in 2011.
Akim Aliu also requested that the manager, Tony Deynzer, not lose his job over the incident, one of multiple examples of racism in the sport that Aliu has brought to light in recent weeks.
In a joint statement released Tuesday, Aliu and the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles said the two sides have had “candid discussions” over what happened and have agreed to work collaboratively to promote diversity and inclusiveness.
Aliu first made headlines late last month when he went public in alleging former Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs at him while the two were in the minors 10 years ago. The allegations, which the coach acknowledged in a written apology, led to Peters’ resignation.
Last week, Aliu revealed to The Wall Street Journal that Deynzer dressed up in blackface while wearing an Afro-style wig and a custom-made Eagles jersey with Aliu’s number and nickname “DREAMER” printed on the back. Aliu also provided photographs of him posing with Deynzer.
