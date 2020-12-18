There were smiles all around in the cafeteria of BOCES on Thursday afternoon as Santa made a visit to students to hand out bags of gifts to the children during their annual Christmas party.
Santa makes spirits bright at BOCES
Mike Moore
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
- Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
- In historic pick, Biden taps Haaland as interior secretary
- 1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
- Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google
- Demand is low for COVID-19 antibody drugs but shortages loom
- WHO: Vaccine program gets access to nearly 2 billion doses
- Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Federal lease moratorium, drilling ban would decimate Wyoming's economy
- Sheila Kay Osborne
- Man arrested after breaking into home while family was inside
- Gillette woman runs at least 1 mile a day for going on 3 years
- Gillette responds to governor's COVID-19 mask mandate
- Seven COVID-19 deaths at Legacy
- Masks turn to ash at local protest
- First COVID-19 vaccine given in Campbell County
- Crook County attorney to review Gillette officer-involved shooting
- Bench press competition draws strong turnout
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Wyoming won't join Texas lawsuit challenging election (12)
- Statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday (10)
- Residents, elected officials upset over state's health orders (7)
- As COVID-19 surges, state and local officials mull new mandates (5)
- Commissioners receive pushback on mask requirement (5)
- Protesters decry masks outside courthouse Thursday (5)
- Disharmony in the ranks (4)
- Masks turn to ash at local protest (4)
- 'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states (4)
- Gordon's mask mandate isn't a surprise, but is not a popular decision (3)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.