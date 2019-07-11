White House yanks drug ‘rebate’ plan
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is withdrawing a plan to ease the financial bite of costly medications for people on Medicare by letting them to receive rebates that drugmakers now pay to insurers and middlemen, the White House said Thursday.
The once-highly promoted plan from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar ran into opposition within the White House. The pushback grew after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the plan would have little impact on manufacturer prices and would cost Medicare $177 billion over 10 years because it would lead to higher premiums subsidized by taxpayers.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said the proposal to create the rebate program was withdrawn “based on careful analysis and thorough consideration.”
Deere said Trump is not backing away from his promise to lower drug prices, and the administration is setting its sights on bipartisan legislation advancing in Congress . Various bills would cap drug copays for people with Medicare. Patients taking very expensive medications for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions can now face copays that rival a mortgage payment.
No bones found in Vatican tombs
VATICAN CITY — The tombs of two 19th-century German princesses were pried open at a tiny Holy See cemetery Thursday and turned out to be completely empty, dashing any expectations they held the remains of a teenager who vanished in 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment.
Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance is one of Italy’s most enduring mysteries, and the opening of the tombs at her family’s request was the latest search for possible leads to fail. Instead, the gravesite inspections raised only new questions: what happened to the remains of the two princesses who were buried in the side-by-side tombs in 1836 and 1840, respectively, in peaceful Teutonic Holy Field near St. Peter’s Basilica?
“The tombs are empty. We are all amazed,” Orlandi family lawyer Laura Sgro told reporters. It was Sgro who had received an anonymous letter suggesting the family check out the tomb in the cemetery where a stone angel holds a scroll reading in Latin “Rest in peace.”
Witnessing the tomb’s opening along with Sgro, and a technical expert for the Orlandi family was also Pietro Orlandi, whose 15-year-old sister disappeared after she went to her music lesson in Rome on June 22, 1983. The siblings’ father worked as a messenger for the Vatican, and the family lived in Vatican City State.
Japan says space probe landed on asteroid
TOKYO — A Japanese spacecraft landed on a distant asteroid on Thursday and collected underground samples that scientists hope will provide clues to the origin of the solar system billions of years ago, Japan’s space agency said.
The Hayabusa2 spacecraft had created a landing crater on the rocky asteroid in April by dropping a copper impactor. It landed inside that crater on Thursday and collected samples that scientists believe contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors.
Hayabusa2 is the first spacecraft to successfully collect underground samples from an asteroid. A similar mission is planned by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration on another asteroid, Bennu.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said data show Hayabusa2 touched down and rose safely after collecting the samples. The moment the success was announced in the command center, everyone stood up, cheered and applauded.
“It was a success, a big success,” said Takashi Kubota, a Hayabusa2 project member. “We achieved success in all scheduled procedures.”
JAXA said the samples have been safely placed in a container, which will be moved to a capsule for secure storage.
“We obtained pieces of the history of the solar system. We took a historic step,” said Yuichi Tsuda, the Hayabusa2 project manager.
“Nobody has collected and brought home underground materials from anywhere further than the moon.”
N. Korea vows to respond to South’s deployment of F-35 jets
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea slammed South Korea over its ongoing deployment of high-tech U.S. fighter jets, warning Thursday that it will respond by developing and testing unspecified special weapons of its own to “destroy” the aircraft.
The statement, which also urged South Korea to abandon its “preposterous illusions” for improved ties, comes as Seoul has expressed hopes that a recent summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will help revive dialogue between the Koreas.
Under its biggest-ever weapons purchase, South Korea is to buy 40 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin by 2021. The first two arrived in March and two others are to be delivered in coming weeks, according to Seoul officials.
The project was announced in 2014 to cope with then rising military threats from North Korea, which was conducting an unusually large number of weapons tests. Animosities have gradually eased since last year when Pyongyang and Washington launched nuclear negotiations, but Seoul has been moving ahead with its already-approved F-35 procurement.
An unidentified policy research director at the ministry’s Institutes for American Studies said Seoul’s purchase of the U.S. jets was meant to “please the United States, their master, like eating mustard in tears,” though Seoul knows well the project is an “extremely dangerous action” that will increase military tensions.
The director said North Korea has “no other choice but to develop and test the special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in South Korea.”
