Restrooms at Moorcroft
rest area temporarily closed
The restrooms at the Moorcroft Rest Area have been closed down indefinitely because of a sewer line breach at the lift station.
Although the permanent facilities are not available to the traveling public, the rest area remains open. Port-a-potties and hand washing stations have been placed there, including a handicap facility.
City of Moorcroft and Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel are investigating the conditions and will determine how best to repair the problem.
The cause of the water and sewer line disruption is unknown, although it is thought that perhaps excessive spring flooding may have been a factor.
Exactly when the permanent facilities will be working again is unknown.
Wind farm, energy
program plans OK’d
CHEYENNE — Plans for a new wind farm and a renewable energy program for large-scale energy users have been approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, Black Hills Energy announced Wednesday.
The Corriedale Wind Energy Project is expected to open off the Otto Road exit west of Cheyenne in the fall of 2020 at a cost of $57 million. The wind farm will provide 40 megawatts of energy to commercial, industrial and governmental customers who use more than 300,000 kilowatt-hours per year. By comparison, the average U.S. residential household averaged just over 10,000 kilowatt-hours per year in 2017, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The commission also approved Black Hills Energy’s Renewable Ready Service Tariff, which company spokeswoman Laurie Farkas described as “a voluntary green tariff for our large-use customers.”
Under Renewable Ready, large energy customers will be able to buy renewable energy for periods ranging from five to 25 years, Farkas said.
Black Hills Energy said in a news release that the Corriedale wind farm will be able to provide 100% of energy needs for customers in Wyoming and South Dakota.
Damage from hail storm could top $1M
THERMOPOLIS — The hail and wind storm that ravaged Hot Springs County July 1 caused severe damage to area homes, businesses and vehicles.
Contractors, automotive, and roofing businesses are flocking to Thermopolis to help with repairs. Many have set up temporary business locations in town to better serve the community.
Local businesses are also scrambling to repair the seemingly endless amount of damage.
Initial estimates put damages well over a million dollars, unlike anything experienced in Hot Springs County for several decades.
Citizens have wondered why the Federal Emergency Management Agency hasn’t stepped in to offer help. According to Hot Springs County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Gordon, FEMA offers assistance when uninsured damage goes over $1 million.
The majority of the damaged business, homes and vehicles in the county are insured. The damage to the few uninsured properties will probably not reach $1 million.
Propane, bullets ignite near Lovell
LOVELL — A botched fireworks launch led to a number of unexpected explosions near Crooked Creek on July 1.
Two camper trailers and a shed on Crooked Creek Road are considered a total loss after they went up in flames due to improper use of fireworks that ignited a propane tank and acetylene bottle on the property.
Members of the Lovell Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:58 p.m. to find both trailers engulfed.
“We pulled our first truck so we could go hit it quick because there was a welder and four-wheeler right there next to the trailers,” Assistant Fire Chief Bob Mangus said. “Maybe we can save them if we hit it quick. But that’s when the gunshots started going off.”
The fire had reached two ammo boxes full of bullets inside the trailers, and suddenly bullets started igniting within the fire.
Bullets set off in a fire aren’t nearly as dangerous as they are when fired in a gun, Mangus said. The heat typically blows the primer out of the shell, which causes the bullet to make a loud sound but doesn’t cause the velocity one might expect.
NWC enrollment expected to drop 7%
POWELL — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Northwest College Board of Trustees wrestled with how to respond to a disappointing fall enrollment update.
The headcount going into the fall semester this year shows a 7% drop in enrollment over last year’s headcount.
College President Stefani Hicswa said while the figures show a decline, they’re an improvement over last year, when fall enrollment dropped 10% from 2017. Despite a smaller decline, the figures are not where the college leadership wants them to be.
“This is a bad trajectory to be on,” said Board President Dusty Spomer.
Trustee Bob Newsome said the figures show that past efforts are not producing results.
“It just seems like, how much lower can we go?” he said.
Hicswa cited low unemployment — now at 50-year lows — as a central cause of the problem. Many college institutions across the country are seeing their enrollment numbers decline.
Meanwhile, trustee John Housel said a greater effort, perhaps in coordination with other community colleges in the state, is needed to campaign in competition with the University of Wyoming.
3 arrested in case
of meth mail delivery
CODY — Three members of a Meeteetse family are facing charges for attempting to conspire to deliver meth, each with the potential of receiving up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
Daniel Justice, 57, Sloan Justice, 51, and Shania Justice, 23, have all been arrested in the past two weeks for alleged crimes that involved receiving packages of meth from California. Shania Justice said the transactions had been occurring for about a year before allegedly caught in October 2018.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agents first made contact with the Justices in October after enacting a delayed sting operation at the family’s Meeteetse home, but it was not until recently that the individuals were arrested.
The family first drew authorities’ attention when a package with a strong odor of marijuana came into the Cody FedEx store, addressed to a “Stalon Justice.” Inside the package sent from a Matt Gibbons of Palmdale, Calif., authorities discovered nearly an ounce of meth and 4.2 grams of marijuana.
The package was addressed to a home known to authorities to be a residence of the Justice family.
After engaging Sloan Justice in a controlled delivery in which she accepted the package, authorities later came back to the residence with a search warrant. Although drug paraphernalia was found in the home, it does not appear any additional drugs were found in the October visit.
Shania Justice later admitted to receiving meth on a routine basis from Gibbons, a family friend, through mail from California.
