Downtown businesses part of bingo game
Each week, Gillette Main Street is playing bingo with residents.
Bingo numbers will be displayed on a street-facing window in select businesses downtown Monday mornings for anyone walking or driving by.
The first person to turn in a bingo card will win 50/50.
Cards can be bought for $3 from Teacher’s Corner/Kid’s Mart, Pat’s Hallmark, EK Jewelers, Gillette Brewing Co. & Gone Postal Pizzeria, CellOnly or Stefanie Crawford at Gillette Main Street at 307-660-2506.
Each week is a new color bingo sheet:
- May 18: Orange
- May 25: Green
- June 1: Yellow
- June 8: Pink
“What a great way to get in some exercise or use it as a P.E. or math activity for the kids,” Crawford said.
The numbers will be changed weekly as well as the businesses they are displayed in.
Participating businesses are: Abovo Salon, Alla Lala Cupcakes, CellOnly, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Farmers Market, Dungeons and Dugouts, EK Jewelers, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Gillette Brewing and Gone Postal Pizzeria, Gillette Pet Salon, Hands on Pottery, Ice Cream Café, Momma Johna’s, Pain For Sale, Pat’s Hallmark, Rapscallions, Seconds on the Avenue, Simply Grooming, Sole Mates, Teacher’s Corner/Kid’s Mart, The Railyard, YTT and Zip Printing.
Downtown Friday cruises will continue
Friday night downtown cruises will continue Friday evenings downtown even as some COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing.
Starting at 6 p.m. every Friday, cars can cruise Gillette Avenue up to Seventh and Eighth streets, or vice versa, then hook back around. Residents will get a chance to show off their vehicles, honk their horns and say hi to family, friends and loved ones.
“It’s a unique social distancing activity,” said Gillette Main Street program coordinator Stefanie Crawford.
Over the last month, Crawford said she has counted 70 to 100 people participating each week.
Starting this week the theme will be “cruising music,” or 1950s era music.
You can’t stop Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming has resumed its iconic cookie program.
The cookie program was suspended March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the movement of cookies was halted, including delivery of pre-orders, additional sales and cookie booth sales.
The program, which typically runs February through April, will extend through June 30.
The price of Girl Scout Cookies in Wyoming remains $4 per box with the exception of the limited, specialty varieties like Girl Scout S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics, which are $5 a box.
Farmers Market has new location
The Gillette Saturday Farmers Market has moved to the Berkshire Hathaway Preferred Real Estate Group parking lot for the remainder of the season and has added more dates to its spring markets.
Markets will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and on June 6, 20 and 27 at Berkshire Hathaway, 819 Country Club Road.
The added markets will maintain social distancing practices. Vendors will be spaced under their awnings 8 to 10 feet apart.
“It will be the vendor’s discretion to wear masks, as well as the customers,” said organizer Joanne Engelhaupt.
She is also asking people to approach vendors one at a time.
“We’re asking people to come and be patient to wait in line,” she said.
The closure of Gillette College because of COVID-19 meant the farmers market had to find a new home for now. The new location can be seen from Highway 59.
With two markets already, the new location is producing success. Not only have more people been coming out for the market but there have been several new vendors, including someone selling freeze-dried goods.
“There have been lots of new faces,” said Englehaupt.
Whether that’s due to the pandemic or the new location she isn’t sure.
She expects 15 to 20 vendors at the market selling things that run the gamut from vegetables to beef to dog treats to bath and body products.
There also will be at least one food truck.
“As we see what happens with stores I think we will see more happening with the farmers market,” she said.
The farmers market will resume its weekly summer schedule July 11 and also expand hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will continue in the new location through the season, which ends Oct. 10.
For anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the market, visit facebook.com/GilletteSaturdayFarmersMarket/.
