Pronghorn men return from break, win 74-61
The Gillette College men’s basketball team returned from the holiday break on Thursday, as it traveled to Miles (City) Community College for a rematch from earlier this season.
The Pronghorns used their defense to lead them to a 74-61 victory, while holding Miles City to just 27 percent shooting from the field. Gillette had four players in double figures.
Sophomores Bradley Akhile and Mason Archambault led the way with 16 points apiece. Freshmen Isaac Mushila added 13 and sophomore Tarig Eisa finished with 12.
The win comes nearly three weeks after the Pronghorns beat Miles Community College by 49 points at home and Gillette College Shawn Neary expected this one to be closer.
The Pronghorns struggled from the field in the first half, shooting just 33%, but righted the ship in the second half and improved to 44%. The win moves Gillette College to 14-1 on the season and it will take on Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday.
Gillette College women best Miles CC 81-68
Pronghorn women’s basketball defeated the Pioneers of Miles Community College 81-68 in their first game back from the holiday break in Miles City, Montana on Thursday.
The two Australians on Gillette College — Kobe King-Hawea and Molly Coleman — led the team by combining for 45 points. King-Hawea scored 24 points on 11-24 shooting, and Coleman shot 10-14 field goals for 21 points. Coleman also recorded 10 rebounds to lead the team and mark a double-double.
The Pronghorns (14-2) shot 43% from the field while the Pioneers shot 34%. The Pioneers leading scorer Binta Salawu tallied 32 points.
Gillette College is scheduled to play next at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Western Wyoming Community College.
Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dead at 74
Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way, has died. He was 74.
Wyche, who had a history of blood clots in his lungs and had a heart transplant in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed.
“Sam was a wonderful guy. We got to know him as both a player and a coach,” Bengals president Mike Brown said. “As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry.”
One of the Bengals’ original quarterbacks, Wyche was known for his offensive innovations as a coach. He led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules.
And that wasn’t the only way he made waves throughout the NFL. A nonconformist in a button-down league, Wyche refused to comply with the NFL’s locker room policy for media, ran up the score to settle a personal grudge, and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.
Yankees’ Germán suspended 81 games
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.
The right-hander was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. The 27-year-old had a $577,500 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave, costing him $35,153. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended, losing out on more than $225,000.
Germán will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.
The Yankees said in a statement they “remain steadfast in our support” of MLB’s investigative and disciplinary process regarding Germán.
“We are encouraged by Domingo’s acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct,” the team said.
Germán will participate in a treatment program and will also make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York-based nonprofit group that aids victims of domestic violence.
Germán’s ban is the longest levied by MLB under its domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged. Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs was suspended 40 games spanning the 2018-19 seasons following a series of allegations by his ex-wife.
Former San Diego pitcher José Torres was banned 100 games in 2018 following an arrest on domestic violence charges.
The suspension will delay Germán’s eligibility for free agency from after 2023 to after 2024. If he returns June 5 and remains on the big league roster for the rest of the season, he will still likely be eligible for salary arbitration after 2020.
New York has been preparing to go on without Germán for much of 2020. The club signed right-hander Gerrit Cole to a $324 million, nine-year contract last month, the largest deal ever for a pitcher for total dollars and average annual value. Cole is expected to be followed in the rotation by left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino, with lefties J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery also available.
Dedmon fined $50,000 for trade comments
NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments about wanting a trade.
The league made the announcement on Thursday, calling the comments detrimental to the NBA and its teams. He made the request in a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.
Before the Kings played the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, he talked about wanting a trade, saying “I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”
Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.
Last season, the league fined then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis $50,000 after his agent made a public trade request.
Ole Miss hires former Maryland coach Durkin
Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired Thursday as an assistant by Mississippi.
Durkin, who spent part of this past season as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons, will join new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s defensive staff.
Durkin had stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan and Florida, building up a reputation as a top recruiter, before being hired as Maryland head coach at age 37. He went 10-15 in two seasons at Maryland, but his tenure ended abruptly amid scandal.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement the university conducted a “thorough” background check on Durkin, speaking with several “highly respected college football coaches, administrators and school officials.
“We received consistently strong feedback about Coach Durkin’s strong character and work ethic and his positive impact on the communities and institutions where he was previously employed,” Carter said, “Once we had the chance to spend time with Coach Durkin, we were even more convinced that he is exactly the type of accomplished coach with strong football credentials who is also a proud and committed family man that will make him a great addition to our new staff.”
On May 29, 2018, offensive lineman Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old sophomore, collapsed during conditioning drills because of heat-related illness. McNair died on June 13.
An independent investigation determined athletic trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures to treat McNair for possible heatstroke. Durkin was not found responsible for McNair’s death, but he was fired in October after having been placed on administrative leave to start the season.
Reports of dysfunction in the football program emerged after McNair’s death. Durkin and his strength and conditioning coach, Rick Court, were accused by some players of creating a toxic culture where some players were demeaned and bullied.
Court was put on administrative leave by the school and eventually resigned.
Other players and their parents supported Durkin and wanted him to remain Maryland’s coach.
The school commissioned an investigation into the culture of the football program under Durkin and the board of regents decided to retain the coach, saying he was “unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department.”
The next day, Halloween 2018, facing scrutiny and criticism from the public and politicians, University of Maryland president Wallace Loh fired Durkin.
Durkin has been out of college coaching since.
Ole Miss also announced the hirings of Chris Partridge, who had been the safeties coach at Michigan, and Joe Jon Finley, who had been tight ends coach at Texas A&M.
