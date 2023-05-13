County’s assessed valuation for 2023 estimated at $5.3 billion
Campbell County’s assessed valuation could be the highest it’s been in seven years.
It will be a little more than a month before the final numbers come in, but the estimate is promising.
Both the Campbell County School District and the Gillette Community College District have gone through their proposed budgets working with a projected assessed valuation of $5.3 billion.
Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements said this “certainly can change” in the next few weeks and that nothing is finalized. In June, Clements will get the final numbers.
A $5.3 billion assessed valuation means that one mill in Campbell County will bring in $5.3 million.
At the start of 2023, early estimates had the assessed valuation for this year at about the same level, if not a little higher, than 2022, when it was $4.54 billion. Clements said increases in coal and oil are the main reason for the increase.
$5.3 billion represents an increase of $760 million, or 16.7%, compared to 2022, when the assessed valuation, or taxable value in the county, was $4.54 billion.
It would be the highest valuation the county has had since 2016, when it was at $5.3 billion.
Crawfish Boil raises about $130K
Thousands of visitors chowed down on more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish for a good cause at this year’s Crawfish Boil. With preliminary numbers in, attendees can see that not only did they enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner but they also raised more than $100,000 to help locals with medical bills.
The 40th annual Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Crawfish Boil has brought in about $132,000 so far but some expenses still need taken out, said Jamie Givens, committee secretary, in an email. The success came after serving more than 2,500 people throughout the day April 28 — 700 at lunch and 1,929 at dinner.
“The event went great,” said Dave Dorson, committee member. “We had plenty of volunteers and no big problems. If they didn’t get enough to eat, it was their fault.”
His statement was reinforced by the mounds of crawdads seen throughout the night next to piles of potatoes and onions. At the end of the day, only a few boxes of crawfish remained.
The money raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and merchandise and drink sales benefit local charitable medical funds.
Teen ticketed after school shooting threat Tuesday
A 15-year-old student at the YES House was ticketed for breach of peace Tuesday morning after threatening a school shooting out of frustration.
Police said there appeared to be no means to carry out the threat. When contacted Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m., the student admitted to making the threat because she had been upset, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The report is one of a number of recent school shooting reports, including a Sage Valley Junior High student who was ticketed for breach of peace and banned from the school earlier this week after a shooting threat he allegedly made last week.
Wasson said that most of the investigations have found the threats are made without “a student having the means to carry them out.”
“If it seems like they’re occurring more frequently, it’s because more people are saying something when they hear something,” he added.
Wasson said police continue to work with the schools to make sure students are safe.
Two Twin Spruce Junior High students were arrested for terroristic threats last month for allegedly making separate threats over the course of a couple weeks that were believed to be related.
Those incidents followed a series of “swatting” calls that falsely reported school shootings at a number of high schools throughout Wyoming, including Campbell County High School, the morning of April 3.
That same week, an apparent threat circulating on Snapchat among CCHS students was investigated and unfounded. It was determined to be from a 2018 incident at Clovis High School, or “CHS,” in New Mexico, and to have been spread by a former Gillette student currently living in Texas.
Cheese slices found on multiple cars Tuesday
Gillette police investigated and found multiple instances of cheese slices left on vehicles parked outside homes Tuesday.
The first report came in from a 27-year-old woman who said her vehicle in the 1500 block of Ohara Drive had cheese slices on it. There was no damage from the cheese, and it’s unclear what kind of cheese they were.
Several other neighbors found similar cheese placements on their cars, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
While investigating that report, an officer found a 2008 Chevy in the 1400 block of Oshannon Drive, which is off of Ohara Drive and had cheese slices on its windows and doors.
A 2011 Toyota and a red 1994 Cadillac were found with cheese slices on their windows and doors in the 1300 block of Henry Drive that same afternoon.
There was minimal if any damage to the vehicles, and the investigation continues.
A similar incident was reported in February 2022, when a man found cheese all over his Honda in the 3000 block of Harder Drive. At that time, temperatures were well below zero, making cleanup more difficult.
Boy banned from school after allegedly threatening shooting
A 12-year-old boy was banned from Sage Valley Junior High and ticketed for breach of peace Friday after allegedly threatening a shooting at a school dance.
The boy was ticketed after four kids on a bus reported the threats last week.
Parents of all of the children were contacted and the 12-year-old was told that he was banned from the school, Police Deputy Chief Brent Watson said.
Officers received video Tuesday morning and the investigation continues.
More than 1,000 gallons of fertilizer, herbicide fall into water after crash
A crash ended with about 1,400 gallons of liquid herbicide and fertilizer leaking into water Monday evening.
A 21-year-old man was driving a truck and trailer owned by TruGreen at about 6 p.m. when he allegedly missed the speed limit change near the intersection of Garner Lake Road and Highway 59. The man came to the intersection at about 65 mph and tried to brake but was driving too fast.
He tried to turn quickly onto Highway 59 and the trailer that was loaded with a tank of herbicide and fertilizer slid out and pulled the truck sideways into the ditch that leads to the waterway at the location, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The trailer partially rolled on its side and the fertilizer tank broke open, spilling about 1,000 gallons. The herbicide tank flew out of the trailer and spilled 400 gallons into the water. Other containers of herbicide, pesticide and fertilizer also flew out of the truck.
Reynolds said hazmat responded but couldn’t contain the spill since it had soaked into the ground and ran into the water. Since the chemicals were water soluble there was no way to collect them and a Campbell County Fire Department battalion chief told deputies the Department of Environmental Quality would be notified of the spill.
Firefighters stopped the other containers from leaking more and remained at the scene until about 10 p.m., according to the fire department press release.
The man was ticketed for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, running a stop sign and no seat belt.
