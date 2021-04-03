My mother and I rarely talked. Or if we did, it wasn’t about the important things mothers and daughters share. Not when I was as girl and not as a woman.
I loved her, but we just never really connected.
Watching friends with their moms, I wished for that kind of closeness throughout our lives.
Then Mom, at 84, fell and fractured her hip. She already had a weak heart and during surgical repair her heart stopped. They had to resuscitate her. After that, Mom wasn’t really herself anymore. She’d probably been without oxygen for too long. She was sent to the care center in her retirement home to recuperate.
Mom felt she shouldn’t be there. She felt she was better than the others. She didn’t want to interact with her fellow patients. This was Mom. In her mind, she felt she did not belong with “these people.” She wasn’t one of “them.”
I was there when she returned from surgery and just kept visiting. It was something I needed to do. I had to keep reminding myself that it was the right thing. She was my Mom.
I encouraged her to join the others for coffee, entertainment and games. I tried to coax her out by bringing our miniature long-haired dachshund with me. She loved Hans. But at first, she didn’t even want to share him with the others. I wheeled her out to the living room and she watched while I played bingo. Several months went by with this pattern. She finally joined me in playing bingo. But she never won. That frustrated her.
About six months later, Mom called me with glee in her voice. She had won at a bingo game! She was excited! With the win she was able to choose a piece of candy. The seemingly small event made her exceedingly happy and she wanted to share that with me.
Sharing anything with me was new. Sharing her win was astonishing and also heartwarming.
After a 60-year relationship that could charitably be called strained, we were, at long last, on the same team!
I wanted this feeling to last forever. The calls increased. The outreach from Mom was constant and I responded with honest caring. Why hadn’t we been able to have this bond all those years together? I’ll never truly know the answer. But this new joyous place also masked an emptiness for all the years we’d lost.
It became clear to both of us that we’d forged a new relationship. Others — the nursing staff and residents — commented how lucky we were. They, too, celebrated in the smiles and laughs. And oh, how Mom loved to share “her” Hans with her new friends. And when the four new grandchildren joined the family, she embraced them fully. She was “GG” to all.
For three years we reveled in this new found relationship. And then, almost as soon as it had begun ... it ended. Mom passed at age 87.
The time came for the memorial. So many of her friends had already died. I agonized that there were so few who would be able to share a remembrance of her. I wanted her life celebration to be joyous, but I didn’t know how. I felt lost.
Then, one of the staff members suggested I think of the one memory of Mom I wanted to carry forever. That was easy. It was that call — the one where she shared her bingo win. It was real. It was honest. My mom had given me a special gift of her love and I was able to accept it with reciprocal love.
Beyond the “one memory” I allowed myself to look back for more. I had visions of good times that faded over the years as we grew further and further apart. I was flooded with thoughts about how to share my Mom with those who were able to attend her small memorial service. Mostly it was staff from the home and I wanted them to know who she was. They knew so little about her. So, I shared.
I used to walk home from grade school for lunch. Mom would have a grilled cheese or egg salad sandwich all made for me. I’d go back for another couple of hours of class and then after school she’d set out fresh snickerdoodles or oatmeal cookies.
This time was probably the closest we were as I was growing up. I loved when she asked what was happening at school.
Mom was our Blue Bird and Camp Fire leader. She shared her secrets of baking and played the piano as we learned the traditional songs. We loved field trips to places like Curly’s Dairy, and I’m pretty sure Mom got a kick out them too.
Sundays after church we’d have an early dinner with the 78s of Tony Bennett and Dinah Shore on the record player. Dad’s favorite part of the meal was always the angel food cake. Or maybe an in-season fruit pie. Always from scratch.
Sometimes she tried new recipes, and this was especially true when she was working on one of the YWCA cookbooks. Mom was the consummate volunteer and this was one of her projects.
There was the tuna casserole that was so awful, we dumped it and went to The Barbecue Pit for dinner. And the chocolate cake with tomato soup as an ingredient sounded horrid, but it turned out to be moist and delicious.
She brought the family together over dubious ingredient lists. We had more laughs than good food as a result of that experimentation.
Do I wish the first six decades of our relationship had been different? Of course. But I will treasure those last three years. We were changed. We forgot the tensions and arguments. We grew to love one another in an honest and meaningful way. We chose to love one another.
We connected as mother and daughter.
