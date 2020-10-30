More than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Campbell County after the county added 60 new cases Friday, continuing its upward trend and bringing its total to 1,018 since the pandemic began in March, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There also are 92 probables, 558 active cases and 457 total recoveries in the county as of Friday.
Wyoming amassed its 11,020th confirmed COVID-19 case along with having 2,008 probables. With the latest numbers, the active cases in the state rose to 4,486.
The number of statewide deaths remained stable at 87 Friday.
Gov. Mark Gordon shared concern about the impact the ongoing statewide rise in COVID-19 cases could have on Wyoming’s economy in a press release Friday.
“This surge in cases in our communities is directly impacting Wyoming’s healthcare system, our businesses and industries, and straining our healthcare workforce,” Gordon said. “This is the time to recognize that our actions impact others, their lives and livelihoods. All of us have a role to play in ensuring that our hospitals can continue to care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.”
The Wyoming National guard is being relieved of its contact tracing duties next week when Waller Hall Research, a Wyoming-based company, begins working with the state to conduct contact tracing, the press release said.
The 120 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 marks a new daily record. There were 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized when the month began Oct. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Albany County continues to have the most cases in the state with 1,356 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154 probables. Laramie County is the next highest with 1,322 (423), followed by Natrona 1,261 (275), Fremont 1,245 (177), Campbell County 1,018 (92) and Teton 762 (34).
Gordon also said in the press release that Wyoming is looking into a program to offer incentives to businesses that implement added safety measures to its operations to protect employees, customers and the public.
The state’s public health orders also have been extended through Nov. 15, the press release said.
